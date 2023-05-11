Shania Russell
The Kelly Clarkson Show responds to claims of toxic work environment
'When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated, and acted upon as appropriate,' an NBC Universal spokesperson told EW.
Elle Fanning 'didn't have enough Instagram followers' to book a major franchise role
Fanning doesn't "feel pressure" to join tentpole franchises like Marvel or Star Wars.
Ken Jennings to host Jeopardy as Mayim Bialik reportedly leaves early in solidarity with striking writers
Production on season 39 of Jeopardy! will continue with cohost Ken Jennings.
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals how Halloween Ends made her want to do a Freaky Friday sequel
Although their characters didn't always get along, Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are still besties and ready to work together again.
Jonathan Majors' accuser granted full temporary protection order after alleged domestic dispute
"This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him," the actor's lawyer said in a statement.
James Corden finally gets hit by a car in his last 'Crosswalk the Musical'
It finally happened (but not really).
