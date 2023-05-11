Shania Russell

'When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated, and acted upon as appropriate,' an NBC Universal spokesperson told EW.
Advertisement
Fanning doesn't "feel pressure" to join tentpole franchises like Marvel or Star Wars.
Ken Jennings hosting jeopardy Credit: courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc; JEOPARDY! NATIONAL COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP - "Jeopardy! National College Championship," hosted by Mayim Bialik, debuts TUESDAY, FEB. 8 on ABC. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, "Jeopardy! National College Championship" is a multiconsecutive-night event that features 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country, battling head-to-head for nine days of intense competition. (Casey Durkin/ABC via Getty Images) MAYIM BIALIK
Ken Jennings to host Jeopardy as Mayim Bialik reportedly leaves early in solidarity with striking writers
Video
Production on season 39 of Jeopardy! will continue with cohost Ken Jennings.
Although their characters didn't always get along, Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are still besties and ready to work together again.
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
Jonathan Majors' accuser granted full temporary protection order after alleged domestic dispute
Article
"This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him," the actor's lawyer said in a statement.
Jane Krakowski and Josh Gad join James Corden for the last 'Crosswalk the Musical' on 'The Late Late Show'
It finally happened (but not really).