Shania Russell

Ken Jennings hosting jeopardy Credit: courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc; JEOPARDY! NATIONAL COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP - "Jeopardy! National College Championship," hosted by Mayim Bialik, debuts TUESDAY, FEB. 8 on ABC. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, "Jeopardy! National College Championship" is a multiconsecutive-night event that features 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country, battling head-to-head for nine days of intense competition. (Casey Durkin/ABC via Getty Images) MAYIM BIALIK