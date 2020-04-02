Shanelle Rein-Olowokere
Closet Cases
Gallery
From ''Volver'' to ''Casino Royale,'' here are the films that served up delicious fashion plates
By Shanelle Rein-Olowokere
Style: How to dress like a Dreamgirl!
Article
Actress Anika Noni Rose shows you how to channel your inner holiday diva
By Shanelle Rein-Olowokere
Hot Job: Fatima Robinson
Article
The ''Dreamgirls'' choreographer has also made moves with Nelly Furtado and Fergie
By Shanelle Rein-Olowokere
Is Queen Elizabeth II a trendsetter?
Article
Designers like Alexander McQueen update the monarch's look
By Shanelle Rein-Olowokere
Sizing 'Em Up
Gallery
Shanelle Rein-Olowokere rates the remaining fashion designers vying to win Bravo's reality show
By Shanelle Rein-Olowokere
Who is Waris Ahluwalia?
Article
The ''Inside Man'' hostage is also a jewelry maker to the stars
By Shanelle Rein-Olowokere
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com