Seth Green
Guest Editor Seth Green: Things people say to me at Comic-Con
Article
By Seth Green
Guest Editor Seth Green: What Comic-Con means to me
Article
By Seth Green
Guest Editor Seth Green: A wear-it-if-you-dare guide to Comic-Con costumes
Article
By Seth Green
Robot Chicken: 8 Classic Comic Books That Got Us Hooked
Gallery
Warming up for Comic-Con, Seth Green and his cohorts reveal the four-color adventures that made them fans for life
By Seth Green, Robot Chicken
Robot Chicken: 10 Comic Books That Would -- Or Wouldn't -- Be Great Movies
Gallery
Seth Green and cohorts save unschooled producers some trouble and rate books' big-screen potential
By Seth Green, Robot Chicken
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com