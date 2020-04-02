Read an excerpt from Marie Benedict's novel The Mystery of Mrs. Christie.
Former tech exec Susie Yang, 32, enters the literary fray with White Ivy, a delightfully dark debut with a protagonist who refuses to let the privileged class off the hook.
Fate, Meet Fury: The author of last year’s breakout short-story collection Lot, returns with one of the season’s most anticipated novels.
Joey doesn't share food, and neither will you once you try this spread that's so easy even a transponster could do it.
Acclaimed humorist David Sedaris tells EW about his new book 'The Best of Me,' how he's coping with quarantine, and more.
Instagram sensation Leslie Jordan is writing a book of essays: Get all the hilarious details
Article
The Will & Grace scene-stealer tells EW what to expect in his upcoming book, including stories about Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, and getting in a fight at a West Hollywood Starbucks.