Seija Rankin

Seija is a Los Angeles-based features editor. Follow her on Instagram @_seija_ for musings on the latest movies, books, and in-flight magazines (really).
Hoda Kotb still loves Love, Actually and sings Alicia Keys every night
First look: Inside Samantha Downing's next novel, For Your Own Good
First Look: The Nest author Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney does delightful family drama again with Good Company
How oxtail soup and Solange Knowles helped Bryan Washington write Memorial
Is this what really happened when Agatha Christie disappeared?
Read an excerpt from Marie Benedict's novel The Mystery of Mrs. Christie.
The haunting of Emily M. Danforth: Inside the world of her new gothic horror novel
Poison Ivy: Susie Yang delves into class warfare and deceit in the season's biggest debut
Former tech exec Susie Yang, 32, enters the literary fray with White Ivy, a delightfully dark debut with a protagonist who refuses to let the privileged class off the hook.
Get a first look at Tahereh Mafi's new YA novel, An Emotion of Great Delight
Cecily Strong has some highly specific requests for her funeral, and other insights from a brand new essay collection
On writing a therapy memoir: Christie Tate and Catherine Gildiner discuss the delicacies of the form
What's in a Page: Dan Brown writes at 4 in the morning, and more secrets of his trade
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie wrote her first piece of fiction since Americanah — read an excerpt
Ethan Hawke's new novel sounds autobiographical. He has some thoughts about that.
Iain Reid, author of I'm Thinking of Ending Things, has a haunting new novel in the works
Phoebe Robinson just announced the first books coming to her Tiny Reparations imprint
Read an excerpt from Memorial by Bryan Washington, a love story for our time
Fate, Meet Fury: The author of last year’s breakout short-story collection Lot, returns with one of the season’s most anticipated novels.
See an exclusive excerpt from the new official Friends cookbook
Joey doesn't share food, and neither will you once you try this spread that's so easy even a transponster could do it.
See the 2020 National Book Awards Longlist for Fiction
The David Sedaris We Need: The world's favorite humor essayist on luck and loneliness
Acclaimed humorist David Sedaris tells EW about his new book 'The Best of Me,' how he's coping with quarantine, and more.
Chang-rae Lee's next novel My Year Abroad is the travel story we need — see the cover
Laurie Halse Anderson and Tiffany Jackson discuss YA and the Me Too movement
First Look: Becky Albertalli's Kate in Waiting goes deep inside the world of high-stakes high school theater
Instagram sensation Leslie Jordan is writing a book of essays: Get all the hilarious details
The Will & Grace scene-stealer tells EW what to expect in his upcoming book, including stories about Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, and getting in a fight at a West Hollywood Starbucks.
See the cover for Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro's first novel since winning the Nobel Prize
Jenna Bush Hager loves The Bluest Eye and will never read Moby Dick
