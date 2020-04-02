Scott Huver
Renée Zellweger, Courteney Cox support longtime friend and publicist Nanci Ryder at ALS Walk
Video
By Scott Huver
Rami Malek confirms he found 'somebody to love' in Bohemian Rhapsody costar Lucy Boynton
Article
By Scott Huver
Hugh Hefner once helped save the Hollywood sign
Video
By Scott Huver
Sidney Poitier makes rare public appearance at In the Heat of the Night 50th anniversary fete
Article
By Scott Huver
Chyler Leigh and Floriana Lima talk Supergirl lesbian relationship: 'It's a love story, and it's beautiful'
Article
By Scott Huver
Jennifer Lawrence honors Jodie Foster at British Academy’s Britannia Awards
Article
Lawrence honored Foster at the British Academy’s Britannia Awards
By Scott Huver
Joseph Gordon-Levitt on meeting Edward Snowden in Moscow
Article
Actor says the NSA whistleblower has 'old-fashioned' manners
By Scott Huver
Downton Abbey: Michelle Dockery open to possible movie
Article
By Scott Huver
Gilmore Girls: Lauren Graham talks revival
Article
By Scott Huver
Shonda Rhimes talks diversity in Hollywood at Producers Guild Awards
Article
By Scott Huver, Nick Maslow
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com