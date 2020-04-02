Sarene Leeds
American Crime finale recap: 'Season Three: Episode Eight'
Article
The season may be closed, but the stories remain open ended
By Sarene Leeds
American Crime recap: 'Season Three: Episode Seven'
Article
Selling your soul isn't cheap
By Sarene Leeds
American Crime recap: 'Season Three: Episode Six'
Article
Tragedy strikes, and no one saw it coming.
By Sarene Leeds
American Crime recap: 'Season Three: Episode Five'
Article
Everyone is trapped
By Sarene Leeds
American Crime recap: 'Season Three: Episode Four'
Article
Luis seeks justice for Teo, while Shae goes up against North Carolina's strict abortion laws
By Sarene Leeds
American Crime recap: 'Season Three: Episode Three'
Article
During group therapy, Shae reveals her idea of a happy home life — and it's not what you think
By Sarene Leeds
American Crime recap: 'Season Three: Episode Two'
Article
Luis's backstory is brought to light, while Jeanette makes an appalling discovery
By Sarene Leeds
American Crime premiere recap: 'Season Three: Episode One'
Article
The third installment of John Ridley's anthology series tackles the seedy underbelly of the American dream
By Sarene Leeds
American Crime finale recap: Episode 10
Article
The season 2 finale leaves it to the audience to draw their own conclusions
By Sarene Leeds
American Crime recap: Episode 9
Article
With only one episode left, a resolution in the Taylor Blaine case seems far from anyone's grasp
By Sarene Leeds
American Crime recap: Episode 8
Article
Everyone's life is now unraveling in the aftermath of the Leyland School shooting
By Sarene Leeds
American Crime recap: Episode 7
Article
After Anne's medical records are posted online, Taylor takes matters into his own hands -- with tragic results
By Sarene Leeds
American Crime recap: Episode 6
Article
With his sexuality now out in the open, Eric faces widespread ostracism from his family and friends
By Sarene Leeds
American Crime recap: Episode 5
Article
Taylor and Eric give their statements to the police, but it's a case of "he said, he said"
By Sarene Leeds
American Crime: Angelique Rivera explains Evy's pivotal scenes in episode 5
Article
'She needs time to heal,' says Rivera of her character's painful ordeal
By Sarene Leeds
American Crime recap: Episode 4
Article
The truth about what really happened the night of the Captains' party starts tumbling out
By Sarene Leeds
American Crime recap: Episode 3
Article
An article about the captains' party goes viral, affecting everyone in the Leyland community and beyond
By Sarene Leeds
American Crime recap: Episode 2
Article
Anne experiences the fallout from her 911 call while Coach Dan takes necessary action with his players
By Sarene Leeds
American Crime season 2 premiere recap: Episode 1
Article
John Ridley's critically acclaimed drama opens its second season with a brand-new story, but with familiar faces
By Sarene Leeds
Call the Midwife recap: Holiday Special
Article
Before there can be tidings of comfort and joy this Christmas, the nurses must tend to Poplar's ever-present heartache
By Sarene Leeds
The Knick finale recap: This Is All We Are
Article
With nothing left to lose, Dr. John Thackery attempts the riskiest surgery of his career
By Sarene Leeds
The Knick season 2 finale: Clive Owen talks about Thackery's self-surgery
Article
'It's not looking good for him, is it?' Owen tells EW of his character's ambiguous future
By Sarene Leeds
The Knick recap: Do You Remember Moon Flower?
Article
The ongoing rivalry between Dr. Edwards and Dr. Gallinger comes to a violent, upsetting conclusion
By Sarene Leeds
The Knick recap: Not Well at All
Article
Tonight's episode brings about several major shifts in the relationships of the Knick's employees.
By Sarene Leeds
The Knick recap: Williams and Walker
Article
Both Thack and Edwards take the stage in the operating room this week, but only one surgeon emerges triumphant.
By Sarene Leeds
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com