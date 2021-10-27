Sarah Toscano
35 of the best tech deals you can shop ahead of Black Friday
Save on products from popular brands like Apple, Samsung, and Bose — up to 55 percent off.
ShopDisney's Friends & Family sale is here, and you can save on all things Star Wars, Marvel, and more
Apply a code at checkout to snag 25 percent off.
The 30 best early Walmart Black Friday deals you can already shop — including TVs, headphones, and laptops
Up to 60 percent off everything for your entertainment needs.
Save big before Black Friday with these early PC gaming deals — up to 42 percent off
Including gaming headsets, chairs, monitors, and more.
This Pac-Man Jr. arcade is a standout gift for any kiddo in your life
And you can preorder it at Walmart for $280.
14 pop culture advent calendars for geeky holiday fun
Count down the days to Christmas with Harry Potter, the Avengers, 'Friends,' and more.
Vinyl demand is skyrocketing — and you can get turntables on super sale at Amazon
Listen to your favorite artists in retro style.
9 of the best Halloween movies to stream on Starz
Horror films about zombies, family-friendly animations with good-humored creatures, and more.
16 Halloween costumes inspired by your favorite '90s cartoons, movies, and more
Get ready for a nostalgia-packed Halloween.
Starz just lowered its subscription price to $3 per month — here's what to watch
Gritty family dramas, historical romances, and more.
Disney+ has all the feel-good movies you need to get into the Halloween spirit — here's what to watch
Sign up to stream 'Halloweentown,' 'Hocus Pocus,' 'The Nightmare Before Christmas,' and more.
You can get 2 free video game downloads with select laptops and PCs from Amazon — and save up to $1,000
Score epic deals on products from Razer, Alienware, and more.
Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and more Labor Day video game deals to shop — up to 60 percent off
Now's the time to expand your collection.
10 of the best Labor Day TV deals you can shop from LG, Samsung, Toshiba, and more
Up to 30 percent off.
Pre-order Pokémon Diamond and Pearl so you don't have to wait to catch 'em all
A splash of 2006 in 2021.
You can buy full-sized, retro arcade game machines from Walmart — including Pac-Man and Frogger
Bring the nostalgic fun of an '80s-style arcade right to your home.
From Finding Nemo to Star Wars, Chewy has tons of pet toys and accessories inspired by your favorite Disney movies
*Jack Skeleton voice* What's this? What's this? There's cool pet toys everywhere.
Bring your favorite fandom to every room in your home with these sci-fi finds from Amazon
May the force be strong in your home.
The Sega Genesis Mini is a highly-rated retro gaming system — and it's totally worth the hype
Over 40 old-school games.
Walmart has incredible deals on laptops and tablets perfect for both work and play
Tech from brands like Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, and more is on sale.
Before you head back to the office or school, snag some of this wearable tech for up to 33% off
Smartwatches and headphones just make life better.
Here's what to watch during your summer movie nights — from must-watch classics to 2021 Emmy nominees
All on Amazon Prime Video.
Dungeons & Dragons fans will love these handmade gifts — and they're all available on Amazon
Receiving one of these gifts is like rolling a natural 20.
Here's your guide to the best gaming deals across the web right now — up to 70 percent off
Assassin’s Creed, Star Wars, The Witcher, and much more.
Here's your exclusive look at the new Suicide Squad Funko Pops
Don't miss your chance to preorder figures of your favorite supervillains.
