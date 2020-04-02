Sara Netzley
Lucifer binge recap: Double trouble in season 5, part 1
Article
By Sara Netzley
Supergirl finale recap: Sweet forgiveness and some serious cliffhangers
Video
By Sara Netzley
Supergirl recap: The fantabulous emancipation of one Lena Luthor
Video
By Sara Netzley
Supergirl recap: The Lex-laid plans...
Video
By Sara Netzley
NCIS recap: Gibbs probes the wounds of Pearl Harbor
Video
By Sara Netzley
NCIS recap: Diamonds aren't a gut's best friend
Video
By Sara Netzley
NCIS recap: Never con a conman
Video
By Sara Netzley
Supergirl recap: Curiouser and curiouser
Video
By Sara Netzley
Supergirl recap: Dreamer protects her community from hate
Article
By Sara Netzley
NCIS recap: Welcome to the dollhouse
Article
By Sara Netzley
Supergirl recap: Super girl, super guard
Article
By Sara Netzley
NCIS recap: The team flashes back to a cold case
Video
By Sara Netzley
Supergirl recap: Don't toy with mechanical flying monkeys
Video
By Sara Netzley
NCIS recap: Cupid's arrow turns deadly
Video
By Sara Netzley
NCIS recap: Don't mess with Gibbs' kids
Article
By Sara Netzley
Supergirl recap: Double the Jeremy Jordan, double the fun
Video
By Sara Netzley
NCIS recap: Don’t count your Duckies before they’ve hatched
Video
By Sara Netzley
Supergirl recap: Battle of the Brainys
Video
By Sara Netzley
NCIS recap: Ejecting for truth
Video
By Sara Netzley
NCIS recap: Family lost, family found
Video
By Sara Netzley
NCIS recap: Merry twist-mas!
Video
By Sara Netzley
Supergirl recap: Holy crimson skies of death!
Video
By Sara Netzley
Supergirl recap: Lena Luthor is lonely, y'all
Video
By Sara Netzley
NCIS recap: Using killer bears to track a dirty bird
Video
By Sara Netzley
NCIS recap: Protect the clarinet section
Video
By Sara Netzley
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com