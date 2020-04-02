Samantha Highfill

Samantha is a writer based in Los Angeles. Television is her one true love, and she tweets about it. A lot.
Yellowstone prequel 1923: Everything we know
The new series has recruited some of Hollywood's biggest names to help tell its story.
Fast and Furious: Brian O'Conner's best moments
Over the course of six movies, Paul Walker's character went from cop to brother; we round up the sequences that made him an audience favorite.
Governor John Dutton declares war in Yellowstone season 5 trailer
Yellowstone returns Sunday, Nov. 13.
Check out the new (shirtless) hottie on The Sex Lives of College Girls season 2
Co-creator Justin Noble also addresses Nico's role in the show moving forward.
Chicago Fire is bringing back the Halloween episode this season
And Boden cannot wait.
Chicago P.D. boss says Burgess and Ruzek answers are coming very soon
Showrunner Gwen Sigan tells EW that in episode 2, Burgess will decide if she accepts Ruzek's grand gesture from last season.
Pretty Little Liars: Ranking the romances of Rosewood
Yellowstone cast previews married life for Beth and Rip, season 5's twists and turns
"The war feels internal this year for her," Kelly Reilly says of Beth in season 5.
Supernatural: Sam and Dean's 11 most memorable deaths
Tulsa King boss says Sylvester Stallone gets to flex his comedic muscles in new mob drama
"He's one of these sharp-witted, New York guys who is dropped into the middle of nowhere with people he has nothing in common with, so it can't help but lend itself to comedic situations."
Joe Goldberg's a professor in You season 4 sneak peek
He's living in London and swears he's a changed man.
Love, Victor star Michael Cimino joins final season of Never Have I Ever as a new love interest for Devi
Can you say love square?
Wednesday Addams catches Thing spying on her in new Wednesday clip
The teen can't escape her parents' watch while attending Nevermore Academy.
Jensen Ackles and The Winchesters team promise to carry on Supernatural legacy: 'Trust us'
One Chicago returns! Here's what to expect from new seasons of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D.
"We really come out with a bang," Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman tells EW.
Yellowstone prequel 1923 adds Terminator 2 star Robert Patrick
The former T-1000 will play a sheriff in the upcoming drama, which is being headlined by Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.
Walker star Jeff Pierre talks Trey's 'life-changing' decision in season 3
"I think he's still on the fence, but it's something that has been on his mind for a little while since Captain James brought it up for sure," Pierre tells EW of Trey potentially becoming a ranger.
Vampire Academy star Daniela Nieves on establishing Lissa and Rose's dynamic with Sisi Stringer
"Their friendship is really the central driving force of the story," Nieves says of the besties.
See how Vampire Academy puts its own spin on Rose and Mason's relationship in script pages from the premiere
Executive producers Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre break down a scene from the Vampire Academy premiere.
Grey's Anatomy boss on how the new interns will help in Ellen Pompeo's absence
"It's breathing a lot of new life into the show," showrunner Krista Vernoff teases of the series' new additions.
Jean Smart reveals the gift fellow Emmy nominee Rachel Brosnahan sent her before the awards
'I thought that that was so nice and classy until I realized that she was hoping that I wouldn't be able to fit into a single dress in Hollywood.'
Lizzo, Brett Goldstein share 'Big Grrrls' moment at 2022 Emmys
The Emmy winners shared a moment as he took home his second acting Emmy for Ted Lasso.
Walker Independence cast talks putting a new, more inclusive twist on the Western
Executive producer Jared Padalecki moderates a conversation with the Walker Independence cast.
The Sun Is Also a Star: The biggest changes from book to screen
Article
Wednesday creators take us inside Nevermore Academy
Check out some of the sets designed for the new Addams Family series.
