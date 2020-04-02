Sage Young

Bruce sees the world and his city through Jerome's eyes
Anarchy takes hold when Jerome Valeska returns to spread his message
Gotham recap: 'Mad City: Ghosts'
Article
The dead are walking — and Jerome may soon be one of them.
Jim learns something troubling about Mario, and Babs inserts herself between Ed and Oswald
Someone doesn't want Mario to make it to the church on time
Barnes gives Gordon an ultimatum, and Nygma gets some terrible news
Barnes succumbs to the virus, handing Gordon his first case back at the GCPD
Gordon faces his demons, and the GCPD race to save the city from a virus