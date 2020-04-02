Rosy Cordero

Rosy covers the news for Entertainment Weekly in Los Angeles. Nice to meet you!
Dakota Johnson, Riley Keough to star in Cult Following based on memoir of former Children of God member
Article
Cult Following is based on the upcoming memoir of the same name by former Children of God member Bexy Cameron.
Time out! Here's your first look at Lark Voorhies' surprise return in Saved by the Bell revival
Article
Get an exclusive first look at the return of Lisa Turtle in Peacock's 'Saved by the Bell' revival.
Outlaw country star Billy Joe Shaver dies at 81
Article
Outlaw country singer/songwriter Billy Joe Shaver died in Waco, Texas, on Wednesday after suffering a massive stroke.
Nxivm's Keith Raniere, featured in HBO's The Vow, sentenced to 120 years in prison
Article
It's bananas! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged
Video
Pedro Jimeno and sister Nicole break down shocking The Family Chantel bombshell
Video
Also, see where the drama picks up in an exclusive clip from next week's episode.
Billionaire accused of tormenting neighbor with Gilligan's Island theme song
Article
Watch Christian Serratos transform into Selena Quintanilla in Selena: The Series first trailer
Article
Drake announces new album Certified Lover Boy is coming in January
Article
Rapper Offset detained by Beverly Hills police near Trump rally
Video
Sacha Baron Cohen responds to Donald Trump's criticism of Borat 2: 'I don't find you funny either'
Article
Sacha Baron Cohen hit back at Donald Trump in response to the president's criticism of 'Borat 2.'
Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie would totally try the trippy killer drug in Synchronic
Article
The stars of the mind-bending drug thriller, wouldn't be able to resist the ride.
Hairspray's Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur help 'suburban housewife' troll Donald Trump
Video
Don't mess with the Turnblads...
Eric Andre reveals John Cena accidentally sent him to the hospital after show stunt
Article
Spencer Davis, British rocker behind 'Gimme Some Lovin',' dies at 81
Article
Nothing else matters: Miley Cyrus is making a Metallica tribute album
Article
Ava DuVernay introduces Hollywood's next wave of cinematic talent
Video
Fleetwood Mac's Rumours album returns to top 10 after 4 decades thanks to TikTok
Video
Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse
Article
Adele admits she’s ‘terrified’ following SNL hosting gig announcement
Article
Cheers! Shelley Long trends on Twitter after Kirstie Alley endorses Donald Trump
Article
The Flaming Lips rock out safely in 'space bubbles' during hometown show
Article
Nyle DiMarco shares how working on Deaf U made him reflect on his own college experience
Article
Shannen Doherty weighs in on the Charmed feud: 'What's old is new'
Article
Watch Designing Women stars reunite for charity table read with Jean Smart, Annie Potts, more
Article
Several members of the original cast are joined by celebrity superfans.
