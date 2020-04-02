Rosy Cordero

Dakota Johnson, Riley Keough to star in Cult Following based on memoir of former Children of God member
Article
Cult Following is based on the upcoming memoir of the same name by former Children of God member Bexy Cameron.
Time out! Here's your first look at Lark Voorhies' surprise return in Saved by the Bell revival
Article
Get an exclusive first look at the return of Lisa Turtle in Peacock's 'Saved by the Bell' revival.
Outlaw country singer/songwriter Billy Joe Shaver died in Waco, Texas, on Wednesday after suffering a massive stroke.
Also, see where the drama picks up in an exclusive clip from next week's episode.
Sacha Baron Cohen responds to Donald Trump's criticism of Borat 2: 'I don't find you funny either'
Article
Sacha Baron Cohen hit back at Donald Trump in response to the president's criticism of 'Borat 2.'
The stars of the mind-bending drug thriller, wouldn't be able to resist the ride.
Hairspray's Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur help 'suburban housewife' troll Donald Trump
Video
Don't mess with the Turnblads...
Watch Designing Women stars reunite for charity table read with Jean Smart, Annie Potts, more
Article
Several members of the original cast are joined by celebrity superfans.