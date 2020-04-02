Robyn Merrett
Kristen Bell speaks out after husband Dax Shepard's relapse: 'I will continue to stand by him'
"He's addicted to evolving," Kristen Bell says of Dax Shepard
By Robyn Merrett
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke welcome first child
By Robyn Merrett
Cassie Randolph files for restraining order against Colton Underwood 3 months after split
By Robyn Merrett
Niecy Nash comes out as she announces marriage to singer Jessica Betts: 'Love wins'
"I got a whole wife," Jessica Betts captioned an Instagram photo from their wedding.
By Robyn Merrett
Kay Adams and Lawrence K. Jackson to host PEOPLE (the TV Show!)
Jeremy Parsons and Sandra Vergara will serve as New York and Los Angeles correspondents, respectively.
By Robyn Merrett
Carol Burnett seeking legal guardianship of grandson amid daughter’s substance abuse issues
"Throughout her adult life, and since Dylan's birth, Erin has suffered from severe substance abuse and addiction issues," Carol Burnett said of her reason to seek temporary custody of her grandchild.
By Robyn Merrett
Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome son Win Harrison
Baby Win joins Ciara and Russell Wilson's daughter Sienna, 3, and the singer's 6-year-old son Future
By Robyn Merrett Melody Chiu
Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey split after 19 years together
By Robyn Merrett
