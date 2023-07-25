Robert English
David Attenborough's best episodes and moments
Video
From an encounter with a smirking sloth on Life With Mammals to a fond farewell to a baby leatherback turtle on Blue Planet II, we celebrate our favorite works from the British naturalist/documentarian's career.
The best World War II movies of all time
Video
Spanning 80 years of action, gore, terror, romance, and the occasional laughs, here are the best World War II features to give you a movie night to remember.
Kathryn Bigelow movies, ranked
Video
From Point Break to The Hurt Locker to Zero Dark Thirty, EW ranks the 10 feature films of the Oscar-winning trailblazer.
The 25 best TV shows to binge-watch
Video
Because sometimes TV is best enjoyed in a single sitting.
The 13 best Jamie Lee Curtis movie and TV roles, ranked
Video
Since her movie debut in Halloween, the Oscar-winning actress has proven she is more than a scream queen.
LeVar Burton on his Emmy award, Reading Rainbow, and the authors that changed his life
Video
The actor, author, and educator, who is being honored with a special Lifetime Achievement Emmy, reflects on his career and literary inspirations with EW.
The best Rankin/Bass specials
Video
From Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to Tolkien tales, EW celebrates the inventive, festive, and timeless output of animation studio Rankin/Bass.
The 20 best journalism movies
Video
EW takes a look at some of the best journalism-centric films of all time, spanning classics like Network to modern movies such as The French Dispatch.
The best Anthony Hopkins roles
Video
We take a look at the best roles of the two-time Oscar winner's career, from The Silence of the Lambs to The Father.
