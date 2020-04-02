Rick Marin
''Red Shoe Diaries'': Female-driven success
Showtime's hit soft-core show proves that when it comes to women, sex sells
Quality TV crusade
Fans of CBS' ''Brooklyn Bridge'' and NBC's ''I'll Fly Away'' fight to keep the shows on air
Howard Stern's spankfest
The radio shock jock borrows a bum-playing concept for the video ''Butt Bongo Fiesta''
Fighting over ''The Ren & Stimpy Show''
Following creator John Kricfalusi's split with Nickelodeon, the cartoon may be in jeopardy
Al Franken's ''Stuart Smalley''
The ''Saturday Night Live'' comedian gets a rise out of spoofing presidential candidates
Wim Wenders Wants Fewer U.S. Films
The German director proposes a limit on the distribution of U.S. movies in Europe
