Rhian Daly
Ian McKellen wants to play Gandalf in Lord of the Rings TV show
Video
Amazon made a multi-season deal last month to adapt J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy epic
By Rhian Daly
Bruno Mars donates $1 million to help Flint water crisis
Video
By Rhian Daly
Liam Gallagher apologized for 'being a d---head' to Coldplay
Video
Chris Martin had a hilarious response
By Rhian Daly
Harry Styles' Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan ‘wasn’t aware’ how famous he was
Article
By Rhian Daly
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com