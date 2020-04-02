Rebecca Detken

Pinot she didn't.
Advertisement
TLC has found six new couples (and one returning duo) willing to put their relationships on display for the world to see.
"I've had a lot of toxic relationships and they've always ended on a really bad note, but this time I just want to be able to break the bad patterns," she says.
The festivities will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Plus, Usman "Sojaboy" is back!
Nicole drops a bombshell in The Family Chantel season 3 first look: 'Pedro had sex with Coraima!'
Video
There's a lot to unpack in this supertease.
It looks like part 1 of the reunion special is going to be a doozy.
Advertisement