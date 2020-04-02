Rachel Orvino
'Outlander' Series
Article
Excited about the new Starz show? Then this is the perfect time to rip through all eight of Diana Gabaldon's brawling, sexy, smart 18th-century adventures
By Rachel Orvino, Tina Jordan
City Of Heavenly Fire
Article
''Spoiler alert! If you're a Mortal Instruments fan, then don't read any further until you've inhaled your own copy of the sixth and final installment in the series, City of Heavenly Fire.''
By Rachel Orvino
Artemis Fowl: The Last Guardian
Article
By Rachel Orvino
We were wrong
Article
We are proud of our track record when it comes to predicting hits and misses. But even we've had the occasional whoopsie! Here's a sampling of our prognosticating skills gone horribly awry.
By Rachel Orvino
Memorable movie stripteases
Article
Paging Dr. Love! The male revue at the center of ''Magic Mike'' brings a little macho spice to Hollywood's long parade of skin-revealing films. Our writers weigh in on other indelible strip scenes.
By Rachel Orvino
The Wolf Gift review - Anne Rice
Article
By Rachel Orvino
'Glee' exclusive Mike Change video
Article
By Rachel Orvino
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children review - Ransom Riggs
Article
By Rachel Orvino
What We Learned From Stephenie Meyer's 'The Twilight Saga: The Official Illustrated Guide'
Article
By Rachel Orvino
Who should play Katniss Everdeen in 'The Hunger Games' movie?
Article
By Rachel Orvino
'New Moon': Meet the Volturi!
Gallery
Sink your teeth into 11 pics of Michael Sheen, Dakota Fanning, and the rest of the feared coven
By Nicole Sperling, Rachel Orvino
'New Moon': Meet the Volturi!
Gallery
Does it still feel like an eternity until the ''Twilight'' sequel's out? Sink your teeth into 10 pics
By Nicole Sperling, Rachel Orvino
Battlestar Galactica: Season 3
Article
By Rachel Orvino
A tribute to ''Potter'''s fallen
Article
We say goodbye to twelve of our deceased favorites (and not-so-favorites)
By Whitney Pastorek, Rachel Orvino
Rating multiple versions of ''Lord of the Rings''
Article
We wade through the various DVD editions and pick the best one
By Rachel Orvino
The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King Special Extended Edition
Article
By Rachel Orvino
Bulletproof Monk
Article
By Rachel Orvino
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Complete Third Season
Article
By Rachel Orvino
Frailty
Article
By Rachel Orvino
Bias: A CBS Insider Exposes How the Media Distort the News
Article
By Rachel Orvino
Suspicion of Vengeance
Article
By Rachel Orvino
Hollywood Wives -- The New Generation
Article
By Rachel Orvino
HOLLYWOOD WIVES -- THE NEW GENERATION
Article
By Rachel Orvino
Lord of the Silent
Article
By Rachel Orvino
In Beautiful Disguises
Article
By Rachel Orvino
