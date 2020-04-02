Rachel Orvino

'Outlander' Series
Article
Excited about the new Starz show? Then this is the perfect time to rip through all eight of Diana Gabaldon's brawling, sexy, smart 18th-century adventures
City Of Heavenly Fire
Article
''Spoiler alert! If you're a Mortal Instruments fan, then don't read any further until you've inhaled your own copy of the sixth and final installment in the series, City of Heavenly Fire.''
We were wrong
Article
We are proud of our track record when it comes to predicting hits and misses. But even we've had the occasional whoopsie! Here's a sampling of our prognosticating skills gone horribly awry.
Memorable movie stripteases
Article
Paging Dr. Love! The male revue at the center of ''Magic Mike'' brings a little macho spice to Hollywood's long parade of skin-revealing films. Our writers weigh in on other indelible strip scenes.
'New Moon': Meet the Volturi!
Gallery
Sink your teeth into 11 pics of Michael Sheen, Dakota Fanning, and the rest of the feared coven
'New Moon': Meet the Volturi!
Gallery
Does it still feel like an eternity until the ''Twilight'' sequel's out? Sink your teeth into 10 pics
A tribute to ''Potter'''s fallen
Article
We say goodbye to twelve of our deceased favorites (and not-so-favorites)
We wade through the various DVD editions and pick the best one