Peter Gerstenzang
Tale Of The Tape: Motley Crews
Article
EW examines films similar to ''School of Rock''
By Peter Gerstenzang
Kim Basinger's role model
Article
We look at the actress' ''L.A. Confidential'' inspiration, Veronica Lake
By Peter Gerstenzang
The Agony and the Ecstasy
Article
By Peter Gerstenzang
Lust for Life
Article
By Peter Gerstenzang
Moulin Rouge
Article
By Peter Gerstenzang
I Shot Andy Warhol
Article
By Peter Gerstenzang
Directors' Worst Works
Article
The poor results of making Francis Ford Coppola, Michael Cimino, and other auteurs working for hire
By Peter Gerstenzang
Slimey legal tales
Article
We analyze corrupt attorneys in ''True Believer,'' ''The Verdict,'' ''Body Heat,'' and others
By Peter Gerstenzang
Zen and the Art of Comedy
Article
Stand-up philosophy
By Peter Gerstenzang
Hollywood's greatest movie star comebacks
Article
John Travolta, Katharine Hepburn, and more have sunk and risen again
By Peter Gerstenzang
The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz
Article
By Peter Gerstenzang
Bugsy
Article
By Peter Gerstenzang
In the Soup
Article
By Peter Gerstenzang
The Godfather
Article
By Peter Gerstenzang
Mistress
Article
By Peter Gerstenzang
Fictionalized Roles
Article
From 'Citizen Kane' to 'Psycho,' a look at films based on real people
By Peter Gerstenzang
Video couples' romantic roadblocks
Article
We take a look at the harshest hurdles faced by onscreen lovers, from ''Where's Poppa'' to ''Truly, Madly, Deeply''
By Peter Gerstenzang
Musicians go at books
Article
Bob Dylan, Nick Cave, and Johnny Cash all wrote novels
By Peter Gerstenzang
Controversial casting choices across time
Article
Success seems to find the actors, such as Vivien Leigh, Judy Garland, and Audrey Hepburn, who were not immediately wanted for their roles
By Peter Gerstenzang
Actors turned novelists
Article
Respect for their writing is what Sylvester Stallone, Joan Collins and other actors want for their books
By Peter Gerstenzang
Tim Burton's ''Nightmare'' books
Article
The director has two books out tied to his latest film
By Peter Gerstenzang
Motown re-signs Boyz II Men
Article
The R&B quartet inked a seven-album deal for $30 million
By Peter Gerstenzang
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com