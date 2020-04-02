Peter Gerstenzang

Tale Of The Tape: Motley Crews
EW examines films similar to ''School of Rock''
Kim Basinger's role model
We look at the actress' ''L.A. Confidential'' inspiration, Veronica Lake
Directors' Worst Works
The poor results of making Francis Ford Coppola, Michael Cimino, and other auteurs working for hire
Slimey legal tales
We analyze corrupt attorneys in ''True Believer,'' ''The Verdict,'' ''Body Heat,'' and others
Zen and the Art of Comedy
Stand-up philosophy
John Travolta, Katharine Hepburn, and more have sunk and risen again
Fictionalized Roles
From 'Citizen Kane' to 'Psycho,' a look at films based on real people
We take a look at the harshest hurdles faced by onscreen lovers, from ''Where's Poppa'' to ''Truly, Madly, Deeply''
Musicians go at books
Bob Dylan, Nick Cave, and Johnny Cash all wrote novels
Success seems to find the actors, such as Vivien Leigh, Judy Garland, and Audrey Hepburn, who were not immediately wanted for their roles
Actors turned novelists
Respect for their writing is what Sylvester Stallone, Joan Collins and other actors want for their books
Tim Burton's ''Nightmare'' books
The director has two books out tied to his latest film
Motown re-signs Boyz II Men
The R&B quartet inked a seven-album deal for $30 million