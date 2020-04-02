Owen Edwards

Super Bowl commercials
Article
A postgame wrap-up of the best and worst ads
Rating the Super Bowl ads
Article
See what we thought of commercials for Nuprin, Pepsi, Nike, and more
Best and worst movie posters
Article
EW rates this summer's blockbuster ads from ''Jungle Fever,'' ''Thelma & Louise,'' and more
1990's best advertisements
Article
Why we loved Bo Jackson, the Energizer bunny, the Smothers Brothers, and more
Catalog Fever
Article
How the mail-order books from Patagonia, Victoria's Secret, and Spiegel stack up
Electronic Chic
Article
We provide a rundown on the products that don't sacrifice style for performance, including compact discs, camcorders, and more