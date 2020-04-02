Owen Edwards
Super Bowl commercials
Article
A postgame wrap-up of the best and worst ads
By Owen Edwards
Zoobabies
Article
By Owen Edwards
See How They Grow
Article
By Owen Edwards
Rating the Super Bowl ads
Article
See what we thought of commercials for Nuprin, Pepsi, Nike, and more
By Owen Edwards
Best and worst movie posters
Article
EW rates this summer's blockbuster ads from ''Jungle Fever,'' ''Thelma & Louise,'' and more
By Owen Edwards
1990's best advertisements
Article
Why we loved Bo Jackson, the Energizer bunny, the Smothers Brothers, and more
By Owen Edwards
Catalog Fever
Article
How the mail-order books from Patagonia, Victoria's Secret, and Spiegel stack up
By Owen Edwards
Electronic Chic
Article
We provide a rundown on the products that don't sacrifice style for performance, including compact discs, camcorders, and more
By Owen Edwards
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com