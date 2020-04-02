Omar Sanchez

Omar writes, reports and eats almonds for EW. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @OhMySanchez for Spongebob memes with a splash of NBA talk.

Adam Brody on his 'brutal' awkward cry at the end of The Kid Detective
"Even in the darkest of times, I'm drawn to this macabre sense of humor," the actor tells EW of getting through the scene.
How college love story Shithouse drew inspiration from Lost in Translation
Plus: why the movie title shouldn't scare away your grandma.
How Netflix's Song Exploder got 'unbelievable access' to Alicia Keys
Song Exploder host Hrishikesh Hirway tells EW getting Alicia Keys to release her private recordings for his new Netflix show was easier than he'd imagined.
Adam Brody does a wild spin on the Hardy Boys in The Kid Detective exclusive trailer
Brody tells EW that his 5-year-old daughter influenced his decision to play the man-child detective character.
Watch Caitlyn Jenner cleverly avoid spilling Kardashian goss in The Cabin With Bert Kreischer
Caitlyn Jenner dodges strays from comedian Bert Kreischer in an exclusive clip of Netflix's new docu-series The Cabin With Bert Kreischer.
The Office director Ken Kwapis on creating a non-toxic set: 'It's honestly not that hard'
Kwapis discusses his new book But What I Really Want to Do Is Direct and how he worked with his actors to get the documentary style the show needed.
Jerry Seinfeld gets candid about life right after Seinfeld: 'I felt lost, and wanted to'
Listen to Seinfeld talk about the Seinfeld years and more in two exclusive audiobook excerpts from Is This Anything? 
How Luca Guadagnino captured a modern-day The Breakfast Club moment on We Are Who We Are
Bender's triumphant fist in The Breakfast Club gets reimagined in HBO's coming-of-age series We Are Who We Are
