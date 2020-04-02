Oliver Gettell

Oliver Gettell is a senior news editor at Entertainment Weekly. He has been with EW since 2015 and currently helps coordinate breaking news coverage across all sections and platforms.

Prior to joining EW, Oliver worked at the Los Angeles Times (where he covered movies and contributed to the "Unmasking the Academy" project) and graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in English.
Andi Mack actor Stoney Westmoreland to serve 2 years in federal prison for sex crime involving minor
The former Disney Channel star was arrested in 2018 for allegedly trying to arrange sex with a person he thought was underage.
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar sentenced to 12 years in child pornography case
A judge gave Duggar 151 months in federal prison.
Kardashian-Jenner family prevails in Blac Chyna lawsuit, no damages awarded
The defendants were cleared of defaming Chyna and scheming to get her E! show canceled.
Ronin's work: Titus Welliver talks Bosch: Legacy and playing Harry as a 'masterless samurai'
Plus: Get your first look at the full trailer for the Bosch spin-off, featuring Welliver and costars Madison Lintz and Mimi Rogers.
Will Smith resigns from Academy after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars
The Academy has accepted Smith's immediate resignation.
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in staged hate crime
The Empire actor was sentenced to 30 months of felony probation, including the first five months in county jail.
Titus Welliver is back in the first Bosch: Legacy teaser — find out when the spin-off premieres
Like father, like daughter.
NBC pulls the plug on Ordinary Joe after one season
James Wolk starred in the Sliding Doors-esque series, which chronicled three parallel versions of his character's life.
Sally Kellerman, MASH star and cabaret singer, dies at 84
Kellerman earned an Oscar nomination for her role as Army nurse Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan.
MoviePass will give it another shot with summer relaunch, but details are still scarce
There's no word yet on how much the new version will cost.
Former American Idol finalist Caleb Kennedy arrested in deadly DUI crash
The 17-year-old country singer has been charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death, authorities said.
The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley dies at 31
Moseley was known for playing one of Michonne's zombie "pets" on TWD and also appeared on Watchmen and Queen of the South.
Wordle, addictive online word game, sells to New York Times for 'low seven figures'
The puzzle game's creator says it got bigger than he ever imagined.
Robert Durst, convicted murderer and subject of The Jinx, dies at 78
​​The real estate scion was infamously caught on tape saying he "killed them all, of course."
John Madden, NFL icon and name behind Madden video game franchise, dies at 85
The Hall of Fame coach led the Raiders to a Super Bowl title and was a lifelong ambassador for the sport.
See Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint reunite for Harry Potter anniversary special
The three Gryffindors are going back to school for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.
2021 People's Choice Awards: See the full list of winners
A.P. Bio canceled again, this time at Peacock
The comedy series is done after four seasons.
Mel Gibson is in talks to direct Lethal Weapon 5
The long-gestating project would be the franchise's first film in more than 20 years.
Production company on Alec Baldwin film launching internal review after fatal shooting
Baldwin was told the gun being used as a prop was safe before he discharged it, according to law enforcement officials.
Katey Sagal recovering after being hit by car and taken to hospital in L.A.
Netflix says it didn't suspend employees for criticizing Dave Chappelle stand-up special 
The Closer has come under fire for jokes about transgender people, but Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos defended the special in a staff memo.
Suspect arrested in deadly movie theater shooting in Southern California
Joseph Jimenez was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery.
Night Court star Charlie Robinson dies at 75
Zack Snyder is finally making his Star Wars- and Kurosawa-inspired sci-fi film for Netflix
Rebel Moon is about a peaceful space colony that enlists warriors from neighboring planets to stand against a tyrannical regime. Sound familiar?
