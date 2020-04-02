Oliver Gettell

The former Disney Channel star was arrested in 2018 for allegedly trying to arrange sex with a person he thought was underage.
A judge gave Duggar 151 months in federal prison.
The defendants were cleared of defaming Chyna and scheming to get her E! show canceled.
Plus: Get your first look at the full trailer for the Bosch spin-off, featuring Welliver and costars Madison Lintz and Mimi Rogers.
The Academy has accepted Smith's immediate resignation.
The Empire actor was sentenced to 30 months of felony probation, including the first five months in county jail.
Like father, like daughter.
James Wolk starred in the Sliding Doors-esque series, which chronicled three parallel versions of his character's life.
Kellerman earned an Oscar nomination for her role as Army nurse Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan.
There's no word yet on how much the new version will cost.
The 17-year-old country singer has been charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death, authorities said.
Moseley was known for playing one of Michonne's zombie "pets" on TWD and also appeared on Watchmen and Queen of the South.
The puzzle game's creator says it got bigger than he ever imagined.
The real estate scion was infamously caught on tape saying he "killed them all, of course."
The Hall of Fame coach led the Raiders to a Super Bowl title and was a lifelong ambassador for the sport.
The three Gryffindors are going back to school for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.
The comedy series is done after four seasons.
The long-gestating project would be the franchise's first film in more than 20 years.
Baldwin was told the gun being used as a prop was safe before he discharged it, according to law enforcement officials.
The Closer has come under fire for jokes about transgender people, but Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos defended the special in a staff memo.
Joseph Jimenez was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery.
Rebel Moon is about a peaceful space colony that enlists warriors from neighboring planets to stand against a tyrannical regime. Sound familiar?
