Nina Huang
Nintendo just released Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit game with augmented reality
Video
It’s the company’s first major foray into AR.
By Nina Huang
Bose, Sony, and more noise-canceling headphones are up to 60% off for Amazon Prime Day
Video
Perfect for tuning out 2020.
By Nina Huang
Schitt’s Creek, Mandalorian, and Game of Thrones Funko Pops are as little as $4 for Amazon Prime Day
Video
Time to stock up.
By Nina Huang
AirPods are at their lowest prices ever for Amazon Prime Day — plus more amazing Apple deals
Video
Get discounts as big as $400 off.
By Nina Huang
37 Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation deals that are actually worth shopping from Amazon Prime Day
Video
From 'Assassin’s Creed Valhalla' to 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons.'
By Nina Huang
Fire TV Sticks, Cubes, and more Amazon streaming devices are on super sale for Prime Day — up to 43 percent off
Video
These low prices don’t come often.
By Nina Huang
Amazon has epic TV deals for Prime Day — including a Sony TV for $900 off
Video
Amazon’s biggest sale of the year is here.
By Nina Huang
Xbox Series X and S are available for pre-orders today — here’s where to get yours
Video
They’re bound to sell out soon.
By Nina Huang
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com