Nick Romano

Nick is an entertainment journalist based in New York, NY. If you like pugs and the occasional blurry photo of an action figure, follow him on Twitter @NickARomano.

Joss Whedon denies Ray Fisher's claim that he digitally altered a Justice League actor's skin tone
Article
By Nick Romano
The Uncharted movie finally finishes filming— after more than a decade in development
Video
Twelve years and several directors later, the Tom Holland-starring 'Uncharted' has finished production.
By Nick Romano
Baby Yoda immortalized with official portrait in London's National Portrait Gallery
Article
Witness "The Mandalorian and Child," a new art installation to mark the premiere of the Disney+ series' second season.
By Nick Romano
Late-night hosts laugh off White House's 'insane' claim that Trump ended the pandemic
Article
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and more lampooned the latest absurdity from the Trump administration.
By Nick Romano
Dua Lipa sets 'multi-dimensional' virtual concert to stream live in November
Article
Dua will drop some Future Nostalgia on us when she livestreams a warehouse performance called Studio 2054 next month.
By Nick Romano
Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky sets new supernatural show at HBO Max, Cartoon Network
Article
See a first look at the supernatural adventure Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.
By Nick Romano
Shawn Mendes takes over Tonight Show with Wonder-ous medley performance
Article
The singer also discussed his upcoming album and Netflix documentary with Jimmy Fallon.
By Nick Romano
Jon Stewart returns! Former Daily Show host sets new current affairs show at Apple
Article
Stewart will make his television comeback on Apple TV+ as part of a first-look deal.
By Nick Romano
Steven Universe returns to teach kids to not be racist in new PSA
Article
Listen to Garnet: "You have to acknowledge racism to work against it."
By Nick Romano
Stephen Amell reveals COVID-19 diagnosis, discusses 'mental fear' of ruining show Heels because of it
Article
The Arrow alum is finally returning back to film Heels after weeks of isolation.
By Nick Romano
Neighbors stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne reteam for Apple TV+ comedy series
Article
Rogen and Byrne will star in half-hour comedy Platonic from their Neighbors director, Nick Stoller.
By Nick Romano
Lakeith Stanfield to play first African samurai in Netflix's Yasuke anime
Article
Netflix revealed a slate of upcoming anime releases, including a Pacific Rim anime.
By Nick Romano
American Gods' Neil Gaiman pens letter on season 3's relevancy: 'America must be for everyone'
Article
The new season will premiere Jan. 10 on Starz.
By Nick Romano
Sacha Baron Cohen goes behind the making of Borat 2 Rudy Giuliani scene
Article
By Nick Romano
Adam Sandler shoots for the stars as lead in Netflix's The Spaceman of Bohemia film
Article
It's Sandler. In. Space. The Uncut Gems star takes on a new, more dramatic role.
By Nick Romano
Avatar sequel teases Kate Winslet's underwater role in new set photo
Video
Catch a glimpse at the Oscar winner's underwater performance-capture.
By Nick Romano
Kazakhstan adopts Borat catchphrase 'Very nice!' as official tourism slogan
Article
Years after condemning 'Borat' for its depictions of Kazakhstan, the country is singing a different tune.
By Nick Romano
Tom Holland heads to Spider-Man 3 set to start filming: 'Let's go!'
Video
The actor has officially arrived in Atlanta to start making the next Marvel movie.
By Nick Romano
John Oliver on Trump's debate performance: 'His best behavior is still absolutely appalling'
Article
The Last Week Tonight host had some words for Trump's "least racist person in this room" remark.
By Nick Romano
The Walking Dead: World Beyond recap: High school horror show
Article
It's like Teen Wolf on this week's episode of the Walking Dead spin-off.
By Nick Romano
The Strand, New York's historic indie bookstore, sends out call for help in light of pandemic hardship
Article
The Union Square shop's business has become "unsustainable" because of the pandemic.
By Nick Romano
No more minds to hunt: Mindhunter's David Fincher says season 3 is 'probably' not happening
Article
Holding out hope for 'Mindhunter' season 3? Think again.
By Nick Romano
Jurassic Park trio reunite as Jurassic World: Dominion resumes filming after COVID delays
Article
Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are back on set.
By Nick Romano
With Over the Moon, a Disney legend directs his first movie
Video
Years after designing characters like Ariel and Pocahontas, Glen Keane discusses his directorial feature film debut on Netflix.
By Nick Romano
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel recap the final presidential debate: Voting is 'the ultimate mute button'
Article
Late-night hosts praised the mute button during the final debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
By Nick Romano
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com