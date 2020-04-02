Twelve years and several directors later, the Tom Holland-starring 'Uncharted' has finished production.
Witness "The Mandalorian and Child," a new art installation to mark the premiere of the Disney+ series' second season.
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and more lampooned the latest absurdity from the Trump administration.
Dua will drop some Future Nostalgia on us when she livestreams a warehouse performance called Studio 2054 next month.
Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky sets new supernatural show at HBO Max, Cartoon Network
See a first look at the supernatural adventure Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.
The singer also discussed his upcoming album and Netflix documentary with Jimmy Fallon.
Stewart will make his television comeback on Apple TV+ as part of a first-look deal.
Listen to Garnet: "You have to acknowledge racism to work against it."
Stephen Amell reveals COVID-19 diagnosis, discusses 'mental fear' of ruining show Heels because of it
The Arrow alum is finally returning back to film Heels after weeks of isolation.
Rogen and Byrne will star in half-hour comedy Platonic from their Neighbors director, Nick Stoller.
Netflix revealed a slate of upcoming anime releases, including a Pacific Rim anime.
American Gods' Neil Gaiman pens letter on season 3's relevancy: 'America must be for everyone'
The new season will premiere Jan. 10 on Starz.
It's Sandler. In. Space. The Uncut Gems star takes on a new, more dramatic role.
Catch a glimpse at the Oscar winner's underwater performance-capture.
Years after condemning 'Borat' for its depictions of Kazakhstan, the country is singing a different tune.
The actor has officially arrived in Atlanta to start making the next Marvel movie.
John Oliver on Trump's debate performance: 'His best behavior is still absolutely appalling'
The Last Week Tonight host had some words for Trump's "least racist person in this room" remark.
It's like Teen Wolf on this week's episode of the Walking Dead spin-off.
The Strand, New York's historic indie bookstore, sends out call for help in light of pandemic hardship
The Union Square shop's business has become "unsustainable" because of the pandemic.
Holding out hope for 'Mindhunter' season 3? Think again.
Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are back on set.
Years after designing characters like Ariel and Pocahontas, Glen Keane discusses his directorial feature film debut on Netflix.
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel recap the final presidential debate: Voting is 'the ultimate mute button'
Late-night hosts praised the mute button during the final debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.