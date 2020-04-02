Skip to content
Haitian EDM star Michael Brun made a playlist to school you on Haitian dance music
Article
By
Miles Raymer
The Prodigy's Liam Howlett talks new record, state of EDM
Article
By
Miles Raymer
Garage rock legends The Sonics are back (and they still don't know what they're doing)
Article
By
Miles Raymer
Stream KALEIDA's luxurious electropop EP 'Think': Exclusive
Article
By
Miles Raymer
Juiceboxxx's 'Like a Maniac' video is packed with electro-party-punk energy: Exclusive
Article
By
Miles Raymer
Immerse yourself in fuzz with Speedy Ortiz's new single 'Puffer': Exclusive
Article
By
Miles Raymer
Heems opens up wide on 'Eat Pray Thug'
Article
By
Miles Raymer
Citizens! get emotional on the dance floor with 'Are You Ready' -- exclusive
Article
By
Miles Raymer
DJ Krafty Kuts gives a primer in the history of sick breaks
Article
By
Miles Raymer
iLoveMakonnen drops new mixtape 'Drink More Water 5'
Article
By
Miles Raymer
Pusha T, Tinie Tempah, and Beorn from 'The Hobbit' star in the video for iSHi's 'Push It' remix: Exclusive
Article
By
Miles Raymer
Gallant drops a rain-streaked video for his next-level slow jam 'Open Up': Exclusive
Article
By
Miles Raymer
Chill through the weekend with DADRAS' 'RUBAIYAT I' EP
Article
By
Miles Raymer
The world's friendliest Satanist stars in Suneaters' 'Hey Bros!' video -- exclusive
Article
By
Miles Raymer
Rihanna's 'B---- Better Have My Money' is now online
Article
By
Miles Raymer
Marsicans share kaleidoscopic 'Gone in a Second' video
Article
By
Miles Raymer
Steve Taylor & The Perfect Foil take us to the roller disco with their 'Moonshot' video -- exclusive
Article
By
Miles Raymer
Watch AMFMS' video for the anthemic 'Teenage Fight Song'
Article
By
Miles Raymer
SLUG's 'Greasy Mind' video is a lo-fi retro blast
Article
By
Miles Raymer
How Twitter's reacting to Zayn leaving One Direction
Article
By
Miles Raymer
John Brown's Body futurizes reggae with 'Land of Plenty Dub'
Article
By
Miles Raymer
Pioneering DJ Pete Tong shares a playlist for Miami Music Week
Article
By
Miles Raymer
We spent a day with T-Pain at SXSW
Article
By
Miles Raymer
Watch Avaberee's romance-drenched 'Can't Get You Off My Mind' video
Article
By
Miles Raymer
FKA Twigs, Charli XCX, more unveil YouTube Music Awards videos
Article
By
Miles Raymer
