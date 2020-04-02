Mickey O'Connor

Mickey O'Connor is a senior associate editor for EW.com
Super Fly
Look! Out on the red carpet! It's Eva Longoria! It's Dane Cook! And more!
By Mickey O'Connor
Here are the Oscar winners
The stars taking home statues at the 78th annual ceremony
By Mickey O'Connor
Paris' burger ad is too hot for parents group
Hilton's commercial is ''basically soft porn,'' says the Parents Television Council; Carl's Jr. says the group is overreacting
By Mickey O'Connor
Michael Jackson will not take the stand
On a day of celebrity testimony, the singer's defense attorneys announce they will rely solely on his videotaped statements
By Mickey O'Connor
Kelsey Grammer to play Beast in ''X-Men 3''
Possibly joining the erstwhile Frasier Crane for the next installment in the franchise: ''Lost'' star Maggie Grace
By Mickey O'Connor
''Riddler'' Frank Gorshin dies at 72
The ''Batman'' actor and impressionist also portrayed George Burns on Broadway
By Mickey O'Connor
Chesney, Wilson win Academy of Country Music Awards
But Kenny's famous new Mrs., who is reportedly shooting on location, is a no-show
By Mickey O'Connor
Lindsay Lohan aims for ''Mission: Impossible 3''
The star of ''Mean Girls'' wants to costar with Tom Cruise in the three-quel
By Mickey O'Connor
New Dave Matthews Band album debuts at No. 1
Their ''Stand Up'' is the year's third-biggest debut, with nearly 500,000 copies sold
By Mickey O'Connor
CBS cancels ''Joan of Arcadia,'' ''Judging Amy''
The low-rated former hits get the ax, as does the Wednesday edition of ''60 Minutes''
By Mickey O'Connor
Britney and Kevin read Letterman's Top Ten
The newlywed reality stars stop by Dave's house for a little self-deprecation
By Mickey O'Connor
''Desperate Housewives'': Mama Solis' last stand
Carlos' mother dies trying to get Gabrielle; meanwhile, Bree puts Andrew in his place
By Mickey O'Connor
Green Day, U2, McGraw, Keys will perform at the Grammys
Queen Latifah will host the ceremony, which will air on CBS on Feb. 13
By Mickey O'Connor
Oscar host Chris Rock: Foxx better get Best Actor prize
The outspoken comic jokes that he may just have to alter the Oscar results in favor of the ''Ray'' actor
By Mickey O'Connor
''Desperate Housewives'': Violations of trust
The ladies either lie or are lied to but manage to take control of their situations
By Mickey O'Connor
Motley Crue will stage reunion tour in 2005
The band's manager says a tour, a new single, and a greatest-hits album is in the works
By Mickey O'Connor
U2 sell 840,000 for their sixth No. 1 debut
''How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb'' explodes in a high-volume week
By Mickey O'Connor
''Law & Order'''s Jerry Orbach reveals he has cancer
His treatment won't interfere with the production schedule on the new ''L&O'' spinoff, ''Trial by Jury''
By Mickey O'Connor
''Finding Neverland'' wins first pre-Oscar best picture award
The National Board of Review chooses the Johnny Depp biopic
By Mickey O'Connor
Ken Jennings, $2.5 mil later, loses on ''Jeopardy!''
The brainiac software engineer lost on a question about -- wait for it -- taxes
By Mickey O'Connor
''Housewives'' murder is week's most-watched event
Thanksgiving strands CBS' strong Thursday-night lineup, and ABC's hit newbie slides into No. 1
By Mickey O'Connor
George Clooney injury halts ''Ocean's'' press
The ''Ocean's Twelve'' ringleader has ruptured a disk in his back
By Mickey O'Connor
''Sideways,'' ''Maria'' top indie nominations
''Baadasssss!'' and ''Kinsey'' also grab some awards attention
By Mickey O'Connor
Candice Bergen joins the cast of ''Boston Legal''
The David E. Kelley drama will be the Emmy winner's first regular series role since ''Murphy Brown''
By Mickey O'Connor
John Barrymore, actor and father of Drew, dies
The troubled scion of the acting dynasty was 72
By Mickey O'Connor
