Michelle Woodson

Steven Spielberg picked the actor based on his performance in ''Swingers''
"Taxicab Confessions"
The HBO special relies on passengers to spill their secrets onscreen
Prime time toddlers
On shows like "Roseanne" and "Party of Five," the role of "baby" is played by twins
Author Eric Carle
Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the writer of beloved children's book ''The Very Hungry Caterpillar'' reflects on his success
MTV Revolution
The network revolutionized the music industry on August 1, 1981
Hugh Grant's Book Deals
Potential books written by and about the British actor
The children's book author uses her 11-year-old niece's experiences — and her own — in her latest story
The O.J. Simpson Trial, So Far
It hasn't even begun, but look who's already winning and losing in the preliminary hearings
''Real World'' Rejection
EW talks to some of the twenty-somethings turned down by MTV's hit reality show
On this day in 1980?
David Letterman's short-lived morning show debuted -- and quickly tanked
An interview with Huntz Hall
A former ''Bowery Boy'' talks about the past and present generations of slackers
Despite current marriages and children, the actress and prince wed only to later divorce