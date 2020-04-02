Michelle Newman

Rebecca finally gets her fairy tale moment, but will it lead to a happily ever after?
From a secret dog to a new friend, everyone's hiding something
Rebecca and Greg's new casual relationship threatens to ruin both of them... in more ways than one
The new Rebecca vows to break her old patterns, but ends up back in familiar arms
Rebecca's crazy dream helps her realize it's time she woke up from the one she's been chasing
Rebecca discovers who the villain in her fairy tale really is
Rebecca may lose her battles, but in the end she gets a sweet taste of victory