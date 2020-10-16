micheleromero

House recap: Head Case
Article
A bus accident leaves our hero with brain damage and the suspicion that the clues to a mystery patient's ailment are hidden in his memory
House recap: Soap Bauble
Article
Thinking his favorite daytime actor is sick, House kidnaps and drugs him; plus, the drama with Cameron continues, and Amber shows her soft side
House recap: Revenge of the Syph
Article
The ducklings suspect that both our hero's nasty personality and a patient's pleasant one are caused by an STD; plus, House and Amber have a custody battle over Wilson
While treating a deeply religious dying bride, everyone realizes that Wilson's new steady, Cutthroat You-Know-What, is really a female version of his best friend
House recap: Polar Opposites
Article
The good doctor is attracted to a deathly ill psychiatrist (guest star Mira Sorvino) trapped in Antarctica; plus, Wilson turns out to be dating an ostensibly unsuitable woman
Fox gives us a late present: A new episode with some enjoyably outrageous holiday themes, including a misplaced breast and a naughty Nativity
House recap: Ducklings in a Row
Article
The good doctor manages to hire three of his four remaining candidates, and an obnoxious punk rocker imparts some important life lessons