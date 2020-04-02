Michael Szymanski
'Tis the season for fund-raisers
Article
Celebs fete Frank Sinatra and support cancer research at charity dos
By Michael Szymanski, Degen Pener
Memorable quotes from the MTV Movie Awards
Article
What Jim Carrey, Cindy Crawford, Quentin Tarantino, and Joel Silver commented about at the show
By Michael Szymanski
Flashes: 'Partridge Family' appears in new 'Brady' film?
Article
Plus Quentin Tarantino and Margaret Cho unite
By Michael Szymanski, Cindy Pearlman
Tom Cruise's autobiography
Article
The unauthorized book remains for sale in Britain only
By Michael Szymanski
Disclosure details
Article
Disclosure details - EW polls moviegoers on whether they'd succumb to Demi Moore's wily charms
By Michael Szymanski, Elyse Glickman
Dick Sargent harassed by Baptist preacher
Article
After a recent announcement that he is dying of cancer, the actor receives hate mail from a preacher because he's gay
By Michael Szymanski
Flashes: 'Addams Family' babies, Julia Roberts and a Keanu cameo
Article
Hollywood news and notes from around town
By Michael Szymanski, Bronwen Hruska
Hollywood and gays
Article
The success of stage drama ''Angels in America'' challenges the way movies deal with homosexuals
By Michael Szymanski
The Kim Basinger-'Boxing Helena' lawsuit
Article
The actress goes to court to defend a broken contract
By Michael Szymanski
A Do or a Don't: Headsets
Article
The new trend in phone headsets helps Hollywood call the shots
By Michael Szymanski
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com