Michael Szymanski

'Tis the season for fund-raisers
Article
Celebs fete Frank Sinatra and support cancer research at charity dos
What Jim Carrey, Cindy Crawford, Quentin Tarantino, and Joel Silver commented about at the show
Plus Quentin Tarantino and Margaret Cho unite
Tom Cruise's autobiography
Article
The unauthorized book remains for sale in Britain only
Disclosure details
Article
Disclosure details - EW polls moviegoers on whether they'd succumb to Demi Moore's wily charms
After a recent announcement that he is dying of cancer, the actor receives hate mail from a preacher because he's gay
Hollywood news and notes from around town
Hollywood and gays
Article
The success of stage drama ''Angels in America'' challenges the way movies deal with homosexuals
The actress goes to court to defend a broken contract
A Do or a Don't: Headsets
Article
The new trend in phone headsets helps Hollywood call the shots