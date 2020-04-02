Michael Slezak

'American Idol' recap: A tale of two Idols
Adam Lambert and Kris Allen wage a bloody battle -- not versus each other, but against a ghastly ''Idol'' anthem
By Michael Slezak
20 Event Movies for Gays and Gals
Lining up for fab female characters, killer costumes, and a side order of camp -- no explosions necessary
By Michael Slezak
''American Idol'': Sizing up the 24 semifinalists
As America gets ready to vote, some front-runners and also-rans are already starting to emerge
By Michael Slezak
'American Idol' recap: Skin show!
A 'stripper,' a bikini-clad dude, and a dermatological revelation show Denver's naked ambition
By Michael Slezak
'American Idol' recap: Twenty-four on the floor!
A sweet slate of semifinalists is announced, but some wacky decisions leave a hint of bitter aftertaste
By Michael Slezak
American Idol recap: Getting off Scott-free
The charming piano man gets the boot, but not before Lil makes her bottom-three debut and Flo Rida sings about oral sex (!) on the 'Idol' stage ﻿
By Michael Slezak
American Idol recap: Women on the Verge
Season 9 gets rolling (at long last) thanks to strong showings from more than half of the top 10 ladies
By Michael Slezak
Natalie Portman: See Her Grow Up On Screen
Tracing the Oscar winner's career, from small fry (''The Professional'') to ''Your Highness'' and May's ''Thor''
By Michael Slezak, Hillary Busis
'American Idol': The 11 Most Shocking Flameouts
Would-be front-runners who tripped up on wonky song choices, fashion missteps, and vocal deficiencies
By Michael Slezak
'American Idol': Would you be happy with fewer 'train-wreck' auditions?
By Michael Slezak
Under-appreciated Entertainer of the Year is...Thomas Gibson of 'Criminal Minds'!
By Michael Slezak
Kara DioGuardi is writing a memoir: Five topics we want her to address!
By Michael Slezak
'The X Factor' exclusive: First look at Fox's promo!
By Michael Slezak
'American Idol': New promo accurately reflects my anticipation for Season 10 premiere!
By Michael Slezak
Adam Lambert's 'E! True Hollywood Story': The 10 best quotes/moments
By Michael Slezak
'American Idol': New night, music videos, no semifinals, one-hour results shows. Which changes will do us good?
By Michael Slezak
Under-appreciated Entertainer of the Year: Round 1 rages on with players from 'Parenthood,' 'Grey's,' 'Top Chef,' 'Runway,' etc.
By Michael Slezak
Live It Up
By Michael Slezak
Kara DioGuardi is back
Former ''American Idol'' judge finds a new home on Bravo
By Michael Slezak
Modern Family recap: A Halloween Bruja-Ha
Claire's dream of a perfect Haunted House collapses, Mitchell channels Spider-Man, and Gloria discovers it's not 'a doggy-dog world'
By Michael Slezak
Exclusive: Kara DioGuardi and Jewel headlining new singer-songwriter competition for Bravo
By Michael Slezak
Modern Family recap: 'My White-Man Name Is Tucker'
The Dunphys unplug, Gloria battles a barking dog, and Cam loses his wits during Lily's preschool interview
By Michael Slezak
EW Exclusive: Kris Allen brainstorms tabloid-esque scandals to promote his new single
By Michael Slezak
'No Ordinary Family' recap: Clear eyes, heavy hand(ed), can't lose?
By Michael Slezak
