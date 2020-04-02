Melina Gerosa
Movie news for the week of July 6, 1990
Brief updates from the film world including scoop on Andrew Dice Clay, ''Die Hard,'' and Pedro Almodovar
By Melina Gerosa Christopher Henrikson
The agony and ecstasy of Sean Young
Hollywood's edgiest actress can't help going to extremes
By Melina Gerosa
David Letterman returns to New York
The TV host treats his audience to a meal as a ''Late Show'' stunt
By Melina Gerosa
Keanu Reeves, the next action star?
In the thriller 'Speed,' the young actor adds action hero to his already-diverse career
By Melina Gerosa
Securing permission for a Nirvana track
Jefery Levy tries to get ''All Apologies'' on the soundtrack for his new film
By Melina Gerosa
Tom Arnold on the brink of divorce
After four years of marriage, Rosanne Arnold has filed for the divorce
By Melina Gerosa
Stephen Baldwin in ''Threesome''
The last of the Baldwin Brothers to get into acting, the baby brother may be the biggest star
By Melina Gerosa
QVC and HSN promote shopping as entertainment
The shopping network channels are looking to make shopping as engaging as regular television
By Melina Gerosa
