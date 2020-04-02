Maureen Lee Lenker

Maureen Lee Lenker is a senior writer at Entertainment Weekly with over 6 years of experience in the entertainment industry. An award-winning journalist, she's written for Turner Classic Movies, Ms. Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, and more. She's worked at EW for over five years covering film, TV, theater, music, and books. Maureen is the author of EW's quarterly romance review column, "Hot Stuff." She holds Master's degrees from both the University of Southern California and the University of Oxford. Her debut novel, "It Happened One Fight," will be published in July 2023. Follow her for all things related to classic Hollywood, musicals, the romance genre, and Bruce Springsteen.