Maureen Lee Lenker

Maureen Lee Lenker is a senior writer at Entertainment Weekly with over 6 years of experience in the entertainment industry. An award-winning journalist, she's written for Turner Classic Movies, Ms. Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, and more. She's worked at EW for over five years covering film, TV, theater, music, and books. Maureen is the author of EW's quarterly romance review column, "Hot Stuff." She holds Master's degrees from both the University of Southern California and the University of Oxford. Her debut novel, "It Happened One Fight," will be published in July 2023. Follow her for all things related to classic Hollywood, musicals, the romance genre, and Bruce Springsteen.
Paul Walker, Mindy Kaling, and Ellen Pompeo among 2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame star recipients
Video
Walker's 'Fast and Furious'costar Ludacris is also on the list.
A new reunion special of The View will explain why Barbara Walters nearly fired Joy Behar
Video
The host almost lost her plum gig after accidentally leaking that Rosie O'Donnell was joining the show's panel.
Lisa Marie Presley says Austin Butler 'channeled' her dad in new making of Elvis special
Video
Lisa Marie Presley and Austin Butler sit down together at Graceland in a new ABC special.
Kissing Jessica Stein at 20: EW reunites the cast and crew of the groundbreaking LGBTQ rom-com
Video
Fake pregnancies! Taxicab confessions! A bit player named Jon Hamm! What it was like shooting the little indie that could, in one of the romantic cities in the world.
Alexis Hall writes frothy, wildly popular LGTBQ+ romance novels — yet remains a complete enigma
Video
"I'm a huge believer in death of the author. I like to keep myself out of the conversation as much as possible," Hall says.
17 fictional priests who make us hot under the collar
Gallery
A Court of Thorns and Roses is coming to TV courtesy of Outlander showrunner Ron Moore
Video
Julie Andrews on love scenes, learning from Hitchcock, and finding new ways to use her voice
Video
Plus, her reaction to learning about a 'Bridgerton' musical, all on EW's 'The Awardist' podcast.
Riverdale actor who murdered his mother allegedly had plans to kill Justin Trudeau
Article
Ryan Grantham is being sentenced in British Columbia after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in March.
Beanie Feldstein is exiting Funny Girl early come September
Video
Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch will play their final performance Sept. 25.
Screen After Reading: Behind the scenes of Along for the Ride's epic food fight
Video
In the second episode of EW's latest podcast, the cast and crew of Along for the Ride talk about the enduring appeal of YA love stories.
Bradley Cooper battled cocaine and alcohol addiction before Hangover fame: 'I was so lost'
Video
"That was the first time I ever realized I had a problem with drugs and alcohol," Cooper said of Will Arnett confronting him back in 2004.
Baz Luhrmann clarifies not casting Harry Styles as Elvis, hopes to work with him in the future
Video
Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19 day after performing on Tony Awards
Video
He's got trouble...
Lizzo releases new version of 'GRRRLS' with lyric change after blowback for use of ableist slur
Video
'I never want to promote derogatory language,' the singer said.
Charmed may be over, but the feud between the original and the reboot is not
Video
You just got witch-slapped.
Jennifer Hudson achieves EGOT status with Tony win for A Strange Loop
Video
The best and worst moments of the 2022 Tony Awards
Video
On Becoming Elizabeth, Catherine Parr is so much more than the wife who survived
Video
Divorced. Beheaded. Died. Divorced. Beheaded. Survived.
Grease 2 star Maxwell Caulfield says actor in NSFW scene was known for on-set streaking: 'He flashed us all'
Video
'He flashed us all.'
Becoming Elizabeth wants to show you a new side of Elizabeth I — as a naive, thirsty teenager
Video
The new historical drama premieres June 12 on Starz.
The 8 best Judy Garland movies to stream for her 100th birthday
Video
In honor of Judy Garland's centennial, we've rounded up the best titles you can stream right now.
The 10 best LGBTQ+ romance novels of the last five years
Video
Love is love.
King James frames male friendship around LeBron James' basketball career
Video
Abbott Elementary star Chris Perfetti shines in Rajiv Joseph's new play at Los Angeles' Mark Taper Forum.
Melissa McCarthy pulls an Andrew Garfield, insists she's not in Thor: Love and Thunder
Video
