Maureen Lee Lenker

Walker's 'Fast and Furious'costar Ludacris is also on the list.
The host almost lost her plum gig after accidentally leaking that Rosie O'Donnell was joining the show's panel.
Lisa Marie Presley and Austin Butler sit down together at Graceland in a new ABC special.
Kissing Jessica Stein at 20: EW reunites the cast and crew of the groundbreaking LGBTQ rom-com
Fake pregnancies! Taxicab confessions! A bit player named Jon Hamm! What it was like shooting the little indie that could, in one of the romantic cities in the world.
Alexis Hall's book covers for Husband Material, A Lady for a Duke, Something Fabulous, the new Glitterland cover with the starry sky, and Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble
Alexis Hall writes frothy, wildly popular LGTBQ+ romance novels — yet remains a complete enigma
"I'm a huge believer in death of the author. I like to keep myself out of the conversation as much as possible," Hall says.
Plus, her reaction to learning about a 'Bridgerton' musical, all on EW's 'The Awardist' podcast.
Ryan Grantham is being sentenced in British Columbia after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in March.