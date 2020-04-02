Mason Wiley

EW's Oscar predictions
Why we think ''Silence of the Lambs'', Mercedes Ruehl, and Nick Nolte will win.
The Oscar campaign trail
Studios push to get ''The Silence of the Lambs,'' ''Bugsy,'' and others nominated
Oscar Watch: Nominee rundown
A quick look at who got nominations, including Laura Dern, Diane Ladd, and Bette Midler
Oscar Watch 1992
Some potential nominees, like Robin Wiliams and Nick Nolte, could face their costars on Oscar night
Jodie Foster, Bette Midler, and Susan Sarandon may get nods
We reveal the method that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences uses to fill the Oscar ballot
Odds on the 1991 Academy Awards
Our breakdown of the odds in six major categories including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress
Oscar nominated connections
Robert De Niro, Kevin Costner, Al Pacino, and others share screen credits as well as a chance at an Oscar