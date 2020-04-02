Mary Green

Harvey Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman has 'chosen to leave' him amid sexual harassment claims
Article
'My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions'
The actress was joined by her children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — at the world premiere of her passion project, 'First They Killed My Father.'
Marion Cotillard and Brad Pitt recently filmed the World War II drama 'Allied' together in London