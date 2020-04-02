Margot Dougherty
Talking with Anjelica Houston
Article
The actress tells us about her career and how she felt right at home in ''The Addams Family''
By Margot Dougherty
Talking with Wendy Robie
Article
The actress tells us about her career and her roles in ''Twin Peaks'' and ''The People Under the Stairs''
By Margot Dougherty
Mimi Rogers in ''The Rapture''
Article
The actress talks about her new role portraying a woman involved in a fundamentalism cult
By Margot Dougherty
Behind the scenes of 'The Addams Family' movie
Article
Buh duh duh dum (snap, snap)
By Margot Dougherty
Desi Arnaz Jr. in ''The Mambo Kings''
Article
The son of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz talks about playing his own father
By Margot Dougherty
British beauty Patsy Kensit
Article
In ''Twenty-One,'' the actress finally graduates to a leading role
By Margot Dougherty
Talking with Lukas Haas
Article
The actor tells us about his role in ''Rambling Rose''
By Margot Dougherty
Kenneth Branagh takes on Hollywood
Article
The director is making waves with the success of ''Dead Again''
By Margot Dougherty
