Marcus Jones

The trailer for the hit Bravo series teases Porsha Williams protesting, Cynthia Bailey planning a wedding, and more this upcoming season.
The Real Housewives of Orange County recap: Braunwyn and Shannon’s friendship goes out ‘sad’
Article
A disagreement between the pair over a comment as tiny as Gina's house escalates into the season's first big storm out of a party.
Omar Apollo remains undefined
Article
In advance of his show at Paisley Park, the singer-songwriter talks about how his bold new project 'Apolonio' took inspiration from everything from 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' to a Mu-Tron pedal.
Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale will serve as panelists for the celebrity reality competition.
In anticipation of a possible reboot of the Nicklodeon hit series, Spears brought in the original cast to evaluate newcomers like JoJo Siwa.
The Boys star Dominique McElligott on Queen Maeve in season 3: 'Is she going to find redemption?'
Video
"She's dealing with a narcissistic sociopath, so good luck to her. I have no idea what's going to happen," McElligott tells EW.
The Bay Area artist's song with fellow newcomer Iann Dior topped the Hot 100 for a second week in a row.
Grand Army stars Odessa A'Zion and Odley Jean unpack the 'weird dynamic' between their characters
Video
The breakout stars of the new Netflix teen drama talk about how the two struggling NYC high school students form a unique bond.
The 'Holy' singer is releasing his third documentary project of 2020, a film for YouTube.
The 'thank u, next' singer has released the first single off her sixth album, due this month.
Netflix submits Chadwick Boseman’s Ma Rainey performance for lead actor awards consideration
Article
The late 'Black Panther' star is being submitted for awards consideration as lead actor in the Netflix film adapatation of August Wilson's 1982 play.
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and star Tracee Ellis Ross discuss Dr. Rainbow Johnson's character-defining clap-back from the pilot.
She won an Oscar just last year. Now she's back in the hunt for her triumphant film debut behind the camera.
The actress undergoes a thrilling transformation in Netflix's awards contender. Could Oscar No. 2 be on the way?
Friday Five: Little Mix riff on self-acceptance, Sturgill Simpson's bluegrass moves, and more
Article
The five best songs we heard this week.
The Real Housewives of Orange County premiere recap: Shannon becomes numero Uno, Braunwyn comes clean
Article
With her amigas Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge off the show, Shannon Beador makes amends with Kelly Dodd on the season premiere of 'RHOC.'