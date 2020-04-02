Marcus Jones

Marcus is a Digital News Writer. He enjoys when Rihanna makes music, and is open to watching any film or TV show where someone has a drink thrown at them.
Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 trailer touches on strippers and social justice
Article
The trailer for the hit Bravo series teases Porsha Williams protesting, Cynthia Bailey planning a wedding, and more this upcoming season.
By Marcus Jones
The Real Housewives of Orange County recap: Braunwyn and Shannon’s friendship goes out ‘sad’
Article
A disagreement between the pair over a comment as tiny as Gina's house escalates into the season's first big storm out of a party.
By Marcus Jones
Omar Apollo remains undefined
Article
In advance of his show at Paisley Park, the singer-songwriter talks about how his bold new project 'Apolonio' took inspiration from everything from 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' to a Mu-Tron pedal.
By Marcus Jones
Fox taps Craig Robinson to host The Masked Dancer
Article
Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale will serve as panelists for the celebrity reality competition.
By Marcus Jones
Maisie Williams is back with a vengeance in trailer for HBO Max limited series Two Weeks to Live
Article
By Marcus Jones
Jamie Lynn Spears reunites with Zoey 101 cast in 'Follow Me' video
Article
In anticipation of a possible reboot of the Nicklodeon hit series, Spears brought in the original cast to evaluate newcomers like JoJo Siwa.
By Marcus Jones
In Treatment is returning to HBO with Uzo Aduba as the new therapist
Article
By Marcus Jones
The Boys star Dominique McElligott on Queen Maeve in season 3: 'Is she going to find redemption?'
Video
"She's dealing with a narcissistic sociopath, so good luck to her. I have no idea what's going to happen," McElligott tells EW.
By Marcus Jones
'Mood' hitmaker 24kGoldn talks going from college dropout to chart-topper within a year
Article
The Bay Area artist's song with fellow newcomer Iann Dior topped the Hot 100 for a second week in a row.
By Marcus Jones
Grand Army stars Odessa A'Zion and Odley Jean unpack the 'weird dynamic' between their characters
Video
The breakout stars of the new Netflix teen drama talk about how the two struggling NYC high school students form a unique bond.
By Marcus Jones
Justin Bieber shares his Next Chapter in trailer for new YouTube documentary
Article
The 'Holy' singer is releasing his third documentary project of 2020, a film for YouTube.
By Marcus Jones
Ariana Grande is the President of the United States in music video for new song 'Positions'
Article
The 'thank u, next' singer has released the first single off her sixth album, due this month.
By Marcus Jones
Netflix submits Chadwick Boseman’s Ma Rainey performance for lead actor awards consideration
Article
The late 'Black Panther' star is being submitted for awards consideration as lead actor in the Netflix film adapatation of August Wilson's 1982 play.
By Marcus Jones
Black-ish showrunner promises a COVID wedding, love for Junior, and more in season 7
Article
By Marcus Jones
Blythe Danner recalls correcting Ben Stiller on how to milk a cat during Meet the Parents reunion
Article
By Marcus Jones
The Outfield lead singer Tony Lewis dies at 62
Article
By Marcus Jones
How a joke about Bow being mixed race helped set the tone for the Black-ish universe
Article
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and star Tracee Ellis Ross discuss Dr. Rainbow Johnson's character-defining clap-back from the pilot.
By Marcus Jones
Maya Rudolph narrates culinary quests in Eater's Guide to the World trailer
Video
By Marcus Jones
Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman are showstoppers in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom trailer
Article
By Marcus Jones
With One Night in Miami, Regina King emerges as a filmmaking force
Article
She won an Oscar just last year. Now she's back in the hunt for her triumphant film debut behind the camera.
By Marcus Jones
In Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Viola Davis shows us who's boss
Article
The actress undergoes a thrilling transformation in Netflix's awards contender. Could Oscar No. 2 be on the way?
By Marcus Jones
Friday Five: Little Mix riff on self-acceptance, Sturgill Simpson's bluegrass moves, and more
Article
The five best songs we heard this week.
By Alex Suskind, Marcus Jones
Robert Downey Jr. looks back on being 'absolutely blinded' by the original Iron Man suit
Article
By Marcus Jones
Juicy J reflects on the hits he has made with Three 6 Mafia, UGK, Katy Perry, and more
Article
By Marcus Jones
The Real Housewives of Orange County premiere recap: Shannon becomes numero Uno, Braunwyn comes clean
Article
With her amigas Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge off the show, Shannon Beador makes amends with Kelly Dodd on the season premiere of 'RHOC.'
By Marcus Jones
