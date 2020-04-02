Maggie Pehanick
'Bad Teacher' = 'School of Rock' + ?? It's EW Summer Movie Math!
Gallery
See how ''Bad Santa,'' ''The House Bunny,'' and more figure in our equation for making this weekend's dark comedy
By Stephan Lee, Maggie Pehanick
Who is the coolest ThunderCat? (Ho!)
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
New Netflix interface
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
Patrick Wilson: An appreciation for one of Hollywood's most versatile stars
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
Did anyone else catch 'Real World: Las Vegas' finale last night?
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
'Take Shelter' trailer: Like if M. Night Shyamalan directed 'Storm Chasers,' only better
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
One Tree Hill renewed for ninth season. More like OLD Tree Hill.
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
Bridesmaids Chris O'Dowd
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
'The Voice': Smooth crooner Tje Austin opens up about epic 'battles' and auditioning for 'Idol'
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
'America's Next Great Restaurant' Soul Daddy: The EW Review
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
Gary Busey cast in 'Piranha 3DD': A part fit for a Pepperoni Profit?
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
Donald Trump on De Niro's remarks: 'I like his acting ... [but] we're not dealing with Albert Einstein'
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
The Kings of Leon's rock doc premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival: How high is the 'Talihina Sky'?
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
Is James Taylor the coolest uncool guy ever? On the scene at Carnegie Hall's 120th anniversary with Taylor, Sting, Bette Midler, Bill Clinton(!) and more
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
'Harry's Law' season finale: Is this show a lost cause?
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
Britney Spears performing two surprise concerts in Las Vegas tonight
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
The surprising story behind Elizabeth Berkley's new book, 'Ask Elizabeth'
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
'X-Men: First Class' star Nicholas Hoult
Article
From ''About a Boy'' to ''Warm Bodies,'' the young Brit is on his way to the top
By Maggie Pehanick
A chat with Chris Pratt: From 'Park & Rec's Andy to Brad Pitt's power-hitting co-star
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
'Breakout Kings' Premiere: Cops and criminals unite! Also, clichés galore.
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
Hear 'Irregular Heart,' the catchy new track from Schuyler Fisk -- EXCLUSIVE
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
Comedian Michael Showalter talks fears, 'Housewives,' and his new book, 'Mr. Funny Pants'
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
Owen Wilson yearns for chocolate cake: Brought to you by FunnyOrDie
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
Project Top Chef Model: Santa WAS listening
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
'Arthur' trailer: Russell Brand is a busy bee
Article
By Maggie Pehanick
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com