Maggie Parker
Reporter speaks out about Morgan Freeman's lewd red carpet comment
Article
By Maggie Parker
Kesha's Billboard Trailblazer speech: Thank you for reminding me I'm worth it
Article
By Maggie Parker
Now You See Me 2: Lizzy Caplan on being lead female character in sequel
Article
Luckily, she didn't have to
By Maggie Parker
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com