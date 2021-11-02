Madison Yauger is a journalist of all trades, having covered stories with news and lifestyle tilts in a variety of subject lanes. Prior to writing for Meredith brands, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, and spent her days on foot around the city, reporting action as it unfolded. As a freelance writer, she covered health and wellness, home design, pet content, food and nutrition, travel, and many other subjects for publications such as Departures, Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. Currently, Madison writes for the performance content team within Meredith and contributes commerce stories to brands across the company. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading mystery novels, and befriending every dog in Manhattan.