Madison Vain
Dierks Bentley on his new album, writing in Telluride, and working with Brandi Carlile
Article
By Madison Vain
Dierks Bentley announces new album, The Mountain, coming June 8
Article
“It’s a leap of faith,” he says of the ambitious LP, “but that’s where the magic resides.”
By Madison Vain
Prince: Looking back at 25 essential tracks
Article
By Eric Renner Brown Madison Vain
Hear Chris Cornell's jagged cover of Johnny Cash 'You Never Knew My Mind'
Article
The cut marks the first posthumous release for the late Soundgarden frontman
By Madison Vain
'Tainted Love' duo Soft Cell to reunite for farewell concert
Article
By Madison Vain
Wyclef Jean remembers working with Destiny's Child: 'The work ethic was crazy'
Article
By Madison Vain
See Chris Stapleton's fiery 'Tryin' to Untangle My Mind' performance
Article
The roots rocker's 'Austin City Limits' debut airs this weekend
By Madison Vain
Wade Bowen on how the Boss, Guy Clark, and the Eagles inspired his new album Solid Ground
Article
By Madison Vain
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com