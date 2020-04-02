Luria Freeman
Black Mirror recap: 'Smithereens'
Article
A man kidnaps an employee of a tech giant out of desperation to be heard.
By Luria Freeman
Empire season finale recap: Broken hearts, broken vows, and a breakthrough  
Article
By Luria Freeman
Elizabeth Acevedo serves a satisfying follow-up in With the Fire on High: EW review
Article
By Luria Freeman
Empire recap: What is dead may never die
Article
By Luria Freeman
Empire recap: Jamal gets hitched, the FBI seeks a snitch, and Andre can’t catch a break
Article
By Luria Freeman
Empire recap: Cookie is playing with fire, and Lucious adds a Lyon to the pack
Article
By Luria Freeman
Empire recap: The truth won't set you free
Article
By Luria Freeman
Empire recap: Murder at the Heartbreak Hotel
Article
By Luria Freeman
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com