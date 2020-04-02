Lori Reese

Woody Allen talks with EW.com
Article
The single-minded director riffs on Hollywood hacks, budget woes, and Tom Cruise
The Jackie Chan/Chris Tucker sequel should outwit the monkeys
No monkeying around: interspecies sex, multiple endings, and Charlton Heston's gun
The Tim Burton remake snags a record-breaking $69.55 million debut
The Tim Burton-directed remake should blast ''Jurassic Park III'' out of the top spot
Here's the scoop on the movie's new people-eaters
But both newcomers will trounce last week's champ ''Legally Blonde''
A fashion expert explains how the digital ingenue can take on Julia Roberts
The live action/CGI comedy shed scenes for the sake of box office rewards -- and good taste
But the Spielberg sci-fi flick scores a lower than expected $30.1 million opening
The mysterious Steven Spielberg sci-fi film is luring ticketbuyers with its cryptic ad campaign
With ''Shaft'' behind him, the creator of ''Boyz N the Hood'' returns to South Central L.A.
The action pic is a surprise smash, topping the box office with a $41.6 million debut
The Eddie Murphy sequel could take the top spot from the Angelina Jolie action flick
The Angelina Jolie action flick scores the highest ever opening for a videogame adaptation
The singer's next album should hit stores this fall
Angelina Jolie, headlining her first big action flick, should wallop Travolta and ''Pearl Harbor''
The John Travolta cyberthriller snags the No. 1 spot, while ''Pearl Harbor'' sinks to No. 3
The WWII saga should also fall behind ''Shrek'' and ''Swordfish''
The breakout star of ''A Knight's Tale'' tells EW.com about Ron Howard's upcoming ''A Beautiful Mind.''
The Ben Affleck war epic barely edges out ''Shrek''
Analysts expect the WWII epic to trounce Nicole Kidman's musical debut
The Ben Affleck war epic earns $75.1 million -- the second best Memorial Day debut ever
Codirector Andrew Adamson tells EW.com about the animated comedy's scathing satire
Ben Affleck and Kate Beckinsale headline the WWII epic analysts say will blow away its toughest competition