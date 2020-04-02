Liz McNeil

Simmons also shared a 2014 photo of himself.
In this week’s PEOPLE cover story, members of Simmons' inner circle say that his life of solitary seclusion is self-imposed.
Simmons doesn't want the attention, Michael Catalano says
The actor will be the subject of a new Spike TV documentary, 'I Am: Heath Ledger'
‘He taught us...friends and family were everything'
The veteran singer and actress was born April 3, 1924
Made famous through his role in 'Cabaret,' Grey reflects on a storied life in his new book.