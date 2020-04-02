Lisa Schwarzbaum, Owen Gleiberman, and Chris Nashawaty list honorees like Martin Scorsese, Kate Winslet, and Denzel Washington who got the nod as a 'make good' after getting passed over for better work
16 Pixar Classics: We Rank 'em!
Gallery
Our critics have admired all the studio's animated features, but there is a pecking order; see where 'The Good Dinosaur' lands on their list
'A Raisin in the Sun': EW review
Article
Denzel Washington brings his powerful star wattage to a new Broadway revival of Lorraine Hansberry's classic 1959 drama
Movies: April 11, 2014
Article
Capsule reviews of ''Divergent,'' ''The Grand Budapest Hotel,'' and more
10 Best Bible Movies of All Time
Gallery
Ridley Scott's ''Exodus: Gods and Kings'' is the latest, though not the greatest, movie inspired by the Good Book; we list our favorites
Valerie Bertinelli: Made for TV
Article
She's got the ratings and the Van Halen husband, now she wants some respect
Romance on television
Article
TV's sexiest twosomes that were (and never were) including Fred and Wilma Flintsone, Cliff and Clair Huxtable, and more
2 Heavenly Women
Article
In a pair of starry solo performances, Fiona Shaw rages as the embittered mother of Jesus while Bette Midler coos as a gossipy Hollywood doyenne.
The Testament of Mary
Article
The great Irish actress Fiona Shaw embodies the mother of Jesus in a provocative new play
Bobby Cannavale plays a conflicted movie star in a swanky revival of Clifford Odets 1940s Hollywood drama
Tom Hanks stars in a lamentably dull play by the late Nora Ephron about a New York tabloid journalist
Also Playing: March 22, 2013
Article
Other movies out this weekend
Also Playing: March 8, 2013
Article
Other movies to check out, or not
Also Playing: March 1 2013
Article
Other movies to see in theater this weekend
Movies: March 1 2013
Article
Other movies to see this weekend
For the love of movies
Article
Lisa Schwarzbaum bids farewell to EW — and shares her thoughts on being a critic, engaging with readers, and the beauty of agreeing to disagree
How Good Is Oscar's Taste?
Article
Owen Gleiberman and Lisa Schwarzbaum offer their takes on the foreign-language films and documentary features that are up for Academy Awards this year