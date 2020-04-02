Lisa Raphael

Real-life government spy tales got you on edge? Connect the dots to this clutch of paranoia-inducing pictures
20 Best Boy Bands Ever!
Gallery
NKOTBSB's on the road this summer: We set squeal-o-meters to 11 and rank past young musical heartthrobs
22 Goofy Movie Monsters
Gallery
For every great feature creature, there's one, like in the new ''Rubber,'' that makes you scream -- with guffaws
To prep for Sunday, relive riveting highs and unforgettable (try as we might) lows of TV's unruliest awards show
28 Essential Girl Power Flicks
Gallery
As Women's Self Empowerment Week kicks off, we give a shout-out to fearless, feisty females on film