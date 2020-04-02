Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Must List: a classic musical, a 'genius' TV show, and a plea to the universe
Article
By Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda shares powerful message on Puerto Rico and 'f---ing bop' of a charity single
Article
'I have never been more hopeful about the spirit of the American people,' says the composer
By Lin-Manuel Miranda
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com