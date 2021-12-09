Lester Fabian Brathwaite
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' erotic thriller Deep Water pulled from theatrical release
Video
The erotic thriller was originally slated to be released on Jan. 14, 2022.
Advertisement
Ranking the funniest retro commercials from Live in Front of a Studio Audience
Video
Alfonso Ribeiro's Oscar Mayer Weiner is taking on Jennifer Beals' Shoulder Patties with the Kool Aid Man out to win it all. Oh yeeeeeaaaaahhhh.
Will Ferrell and his cowbell join Marc Anthony on stage for an epic take on 'I Need to Know'
Video
If you've got a fever, the only prescription is this story.
Jennifer Aniston was not always there for the Friends reunion — why she had to walk off set a few times
Video
"I don't know how they cut around it."
Meet the cast of Bravo's new season of Summer House
Gallery
Snoop Dogg! F-bomb! A heart-to-Hart! The 5 best moments from Live in Front of a Studio Audience
Video
We're taking the good, taking the bad, taking them both, and here we have the facts of live TV.
In first look at A&E's Secrets of Playboy docuseries, Holly Madison describes Hugh Hefner's cruelty to her
Video
"He was screaming at me and said it made me look old, hard, and cheap," Madison says in a clip from 'Secrets of Playboy.'
Jimmy Fallon decks the halls — safely — with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion on 'Masked Christmas'
Video
"It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house. We covered our nose, and covered our mouth."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chris Noth didn't buy Carrie and Big's resolution in Sex and the City 2 either
Video
The actor also addressed Kim Cattrall's absence in And Just Like That: "I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable."
See the Live in Front of a Studio Audience cast next to the original sitcom stars
Gallery
How does Jennifer Aniston's rich girl Rachel Green stack up against Lisa Welchel's rich girl Blair Warner?
BTS are — now, nobody panic — taking a little break
Video
The biggest group in the world announced they're going on vacation to enjoy "ordinary and free, everyday lives." But they'll be back in the spring.
Tom Holland confirms he will indeed be tapping into Fred Astaire biopic
Video
From web-slinger to 'Swing Time,' the actor still currently known as Spider-Man is eyeing a new role as the legendary actor, dancer, and singer.
Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent lose Album of the Year Grammy nom for Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour'
Video
Rodrigo's interpolation of Swift's 'Cruel Summer' for 'deja vu' caused some confusion among the Recording Academy.
Lizzo says she better call Chris Evans — and maybe Drake too — in raunchy cover of Erykah Badu's 'Tyrone'
Video
The singer sang pondering calling the former Avenger so 'Captain America can put another bun in my oven.'
Alec Baldwin says he 'couldn't give a s--- about my career anymore' after fatal Rust shooting
Video
In his first interview since the death of Halyna Hutchins, Baldwin sits down with ABC's George Stephanopoulos to discuss the tragic accident and its aftermath.
Advertisement
Invite everyone you knoooooow to the first-ever Golden Girls fan convention
Video
Golden Con: Thank You for Being a Fan hits the white sandy beaches of... Chicago in April of next year.
Demi Lovato says they're no longer 'California sober,' now 'sober sober': 'The only way to be'
Video
The star has been open about their struggles with substance and approach to sobriety.
Shawn Mendes rebounds with post-Camila Cabello breakup ballad 'It'll Be Okay'
Video
It's giving sad.
The Home Alone house is available to rent on Airbnb, you filthy animals
Video
This December, for one night only, you can leave your worries (and maybe a kid or two) behind for the palatial suburban deathtrap.
Sandra Bullock doesn't want to be in Magic Mike 3 so as not to upstage Channing Tatum
Video
"All eyes are gonna be on this," the Oscar winner jokes. "It's all gonna be on mama."
Squid Game star Park Hae-soo scores lead role in Korean version of Money Heist
Video
A match made in binge-watching heaven.
Nicolas Cage to play Dracula, Nicholas Hoult's boss from Transylvanian hell, in Renfield
Video
Clutch your garlic pearls, 'cuz we got ourselves a Nick/Off!
Advertisement
Pen15 won't be back for a third season so you can start sobbing into your Trapper Keeper now
Video
Bid an awkward yet fond farewell to Maya and Anna this December.
Arlene Dahl, Journey to the Center of the Earth star and mother of Lorenzo Lamas, dies at 96
Video
“She was the most positive influence on my life,” Lamas said in tribute.
Foo Fighters give Lisa Loeb's 'Stay' a metal makeover for their first Hanukkah session of 2021
Video
Turn the radio on and turn the radio up, Dave Grohl's singing her song.
Load More
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com