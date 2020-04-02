Leonard Feather
Jazz prodigy Adam Platt
Article
The 13-year-old musician on Thelonious Monk, magic, and his future plans
By Leonard Feather
African-American music
Article
Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, and Marian Anderson are among the key figures in black-music history
By Leonard Feather
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com