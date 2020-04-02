Leah Greenblatt
Sam Smith embraces pain on the lush Love Goes
Article
Smith's new album is rooted in a sort of open-vein vulnerability; the bruised, tender manifesto of a Kid Who Cares Too Much.
By Leah Greenblatt
Winston Duke confronts the meaning of life in Nine Days
Article
The Black Panther actor's first starring role is surprising, enigmatic, and profoundly moving.
By Leah Greenblatt
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is brilliantly uncomfortable and perfectly timed: Review
Video
By Leah Greenblatt
HBO Max's The Witches casts the wrong kind of spell: Review
Article
By Leah Greenblatt
Rockstar guest stars: 7 best celeb portrayals of musicians in videos
Article
By Leah Greenblatt
Review Roundup: Gorillaz' Strange Timez, Jónsi's Shiver, and a posthumous Sharon Jones album
Article
A (quick) critical rundown on three releases.
By Alex Suskind, Leah Greenblatt
Martin Amis and Don DeLillo, two literary lions, offer starkly different takes on the world: Review
Article
In a book he dubs "novelized biography," Martin Amis offers his Inside Story on love, loss, and mortality, while Don DeLillo confronts the perils of the modern world (and what happens without it) in The Silence.
By Leah Greenblatt
Rachel Brosnahan can't make sense of the perplexing '70s-set crime drama I'm Your Woman: Review
Article
By Leah Greenblatt
Intimate, extraordinary documentary Time puts a human face to mass incarceration: Review
Article
By Leah Greenblatt
See Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in new Respect photos
Gallery
By Leah Greenblatt
Jennifer Hudson dazzles in portraits from EW's cover shoot
Gallery
By Leah Greenblatt
Amazing Grace: Jennifer Hudson becomes Aretha Franklin in at-long-last biopic Respect
Article
Hudson takes on the role of a lifetime in the upcoming film. Good thing she was anointed by the Queen of Soul herself.
By Leah Greenblatt
Lily James and Armie Hammer build a pretty, empty mood in Netflix's Rebecca: Review
Article
By Leah Greenblatt
Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges can't quite make the surreal comedy French Exit fly: Review
Article
By Leah Greenblatt
Radha Blank's The Forty-Year-Old Version is funny, thoughtful, and profane: Review
Article
By Leah Greenblatt
The Glorias offers a busy, clunky take on Gloria Steinem's extraordinary life: Review
Article
By Leah Greenblatt
Alex Gibney's Totally Under Control is a devastating, infuriating account of the coronavirus crisis: Review
Article
By Leah Greenblatt
Rumaan Alam goes zingy-dystopian in fall fiction breakout Leave the World Behind: Review
Article
By Leah Greenblatt
Broadway comes to Netflix in starry, stagey gay drama The Boys in the Band: Review
Video
By Leah Greenblatt
Netflix's Dick Johnson Is Dead turns documentary (and dads) into a radical art form: Review
Article
By Leah Greenblatt
Aaron Sorkin goes big and busy in true-life political drama The Trial of the Chicago 7: Review
Article
By Leah Greenblatt
Machine Gun Kelly on his first concert, his first musical memory, and the song that always makes him cry
Article
"My first concert was Backstreet Boys, the Millennium Tour. They dropped down on the hoverboards...and I don’t know why this was my reaction but I puked everywhere."
By Leah Greenblatt
Bill Murray shines in Sofia Coppola's breezy, featherweight caper On the Rocks: Review
Article
By Leah Greenblatt
Crime barely pays in Miranda July's darkly whimsical grifter tale Kajillionaire: Review
Article
By Leah Greenblatt
Jude Law and Carrie Coon build a seductive mystery in stylish enigma The Nest: Review
Article
By Leah Greenblatt
