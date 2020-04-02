Leah Greenblatt

Smith's new album is rooted in a sort of open-vein vulnerability; the bruised, tender manifesto of a Kid Who Cares Too Much.
The Black Panther actor's first starring role is surprising, enigmatic, and profoundly moving.
Review Roundup: Gorillaz' Strange Timez, Jónsi's Shiver, and a posthumous Sharon Jones album
A (quick) critical rundown on three releases.
Martin Amis and Don DeLillo, two literary lions, offer starkly different takes on the world: Review
In a book he dubs "novelized biography," Martin Amis offers his Inside Story on love, loss, and mortality, while Don DeLillo confronts the perils of the modern world (and what happens without it) in The Silence.
Hudson takes on the role of a lifetime in the upcoming film. Good thing she was anointed by the Queen of Soul herself.
Machine Gun Kelly on his first concert, his first musical memory, and the song that always makes him cry
"My first concert was Backstreet Boys, the Millennium Tour. They dropped down on the hoverboards...and I don’t know why this was my reaction but I puked everywhere."