Lauren Morgan

Lauren is a senior photo editor and the cohost of the Dagobah Dispatch podcast. Before she joined Entertainment Weekly, she was the New York Daily News' entertainment photo editor. Lauren also writes about a variety of subjects including Star Wars. the MCU, and children's media.
The most shocking surprises in Obi-Wan Kenobi's penultimate episode
Video
Reva's backstory is revealed as Vader closes in on Obi-Wan.
Advertisement
9 great LGBTQ+ kid's books for Pride Month
Video
From the hilarious 'Bathe the Cat' to the poignant 'Small Town Pride,' we select some recent LGBTQ+ reads for kids.
The biggest revelations from episode 4 of Obi-Wan Kenobi
Video
Obi-Wan makes a disturbing discovery as he tries to rescue Leia from Reva's hands.
Obi-Wan Kenobi faces off against Darth Vader… and it doesn't go well
Video
Obi-Wan realizes he's not the Jedi he used to be as he comes face-to-face with an old enemy.
How well do you know Obi-Wan Kenobi? Prove your Jedi mastery with this quiz!
Article
Think you know the famous Jedi master well? Take EW's test and find out just where your Jedi skills rank!
5 kids flicks perfect for summer vacation
Video
From a reunited Chip N' Dale to a league of super-powered pets, these delightful summer releases will keep your kids thoroughly entertained.
11 exciting books for your kids' summer reading list
Video
From a Shady Baby sequel to the adventures of everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, EW previews the best picture books and middle-grade releases to keep your kids reading this summer.
Advertisement
The top 100 Star Wars characters ever
Article
5 great children's books for spring break
Video
From Colin Kaepernick's first book to the adventures of young Witchlings, we round up our favorite picture book and middle-grade releases.
11 exciting books for your kids' summer reading list
Video
From a Shady Baby sequel to the adventures of everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, EW previews the best picture books and middle-grade releases to keep your kids reading this summer.
The top 100 Star Wars characters ever
Article
5 great children's books for spring break
Video
From Colin Kaepernick's first book to the adventures of young Witchlings, we round up our favorite picture book and middle-grade releases.
Star Wars fans get the reunion they've been waiting for in The Book of Boba Fett season finale
Video
Boba and his forces take on the Pyke Syndicate, while Mando is in for a big surprise mid-battle.
A major Star Wars villain makes his live-action debut on The Book of Boba Fett
Video
One of the galaxy's most infamous bounty hunters makes his live-action debut while Mando attempts to visit Grogu as he trains with Luke Skywalker.
Advertisement
The Book of Boba Fett brings back another major Star Wars character
Video
The series catches up with another fan favorite.
Christmas lights and family fights: Ranking Bob's Burgers Christmas episodes
Video
Get ready for the Christmas party of your dreams as EW ranks 'Bob's Burgers' yuletide episodes.
Succession season finale recap: A deal with the devil
Video
In the explosive finale of season 3, Kendall survives and makes a stunning confession while Tom finally makes his move.
Succession recap: Stumbling into armageddon
Video
Complete chaos ensues at Waystar's annual shareholders meeting when Logan suffers another inconvenient medical crisis.
Dean Stockwell's life in pictures, from Dune to Quantum Leap
Gallery
Succession recap: Betting on a blood feud
Video
In this week's episode, Kendall and his father come face-to-face to soothe a rattled billionaire shareholder played by Adrien Brody.
Succession recap: A greeting card from hell
Video
After Kendall humiliates Shiv at her first town hall as Waystar’s president, she retaliates by airing his dirty laundry in public.
Advertisement
Succession recap: 'Those f---ing kids of yours'
Video
Kendall makes his pitch to his siblings but can't get out of his own way in the process.
See all the stars at the Eternals red carpet premiere
Gallery
Succession premiere recap: A family at war
Video
After Kendall becomes Waystar's rogue whistleblower, Logan declares war on his son and everyone starts to take sides for the battle ahead.
How Marvel's What If…? changes the course of the MCU: Episode 9 recap
Video
In the season finale, the Watcher tries to stop Ultron by bringing together the Guardians of the Multiverse.
How Marvel's What If…? changes the course of the MCU: Episode 1-5 recaps
Video
Zombies attack the Avengers and the survivors struggle to find a cure before they become the living dead.
Loki finale recap: He who remains
Video
In the season finale, the MCU gets turned on its head as Loki and Sylvie discover they've been pawns in a very long game.
Loki recap: Beyond the end of time
Video
Trapped in the Void with his other variants, Loki discovers the true limits of his powers.
Load More
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com