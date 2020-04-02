Lauren Morgan

Reva's backstory is revealed as Vader closes in on Obi-Wan.
From the hilarious 'Bathe the Cat' to the poignant 'Small Town Pride,' we select some recent LGBTQ+ reads for kids.
Obi-Wan makes a disturbing discovery as he tries to rescue Leia from Reva's hands.
Obi-Wan realizes he's not the Jedi he used to be as he comes face-to-face with an old enemy.
Think you know the famous Jedi master well? Take EW's test and find out just where your Jedi skills rank!
From a reunited Chip N' Dale to a league of super-powered pets, these delightful summer releases will keep your kids thoroughly entertained.
From a
Shady Baby sequel to the adventures of everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, EW previews the best picture books and middle-grade releases to keep your kids reading this summer.
From Colin Kaepernick's first book to the adventures of young Witchlings, we round up our favorite picture book and middle-grade releases.
From a
From Colin Kaepernick's first book to the adventures of young Witchlings, we round up our favorite picture book and middle-grade releases.
Boba and his forces take on the Pyke Syndicate, while Mando is in for a big surprise mid-battle.
One of the galaxy's most infamous bounty hunters makes his live-action debut while Mando attempts to visit Grogu as he trains with Luke Skywalker.
The series catches up with another fan favorite.
Get ready for the Christmas party of your dreams as EW ranks 'Bob's Burgers' yuletide episodes.
In the explosive finale of season 3, Kendall survives and makes a stunning confession while Tom finally makes his move.
Complete chaos ensues at Waystar's annual shareholders meeting when Logan suffers another inconvenient medical crisis.
In this week's episode, Kendall and his father come face-to-face to soothe a rattled billionaire shareholder played by Adrien Brody.
After Kendall humiliates Shiv at her first town hall as Waystar’s president, she retaliates by airing his dirty laundry in public.
Kendall makes his pitch to his siblings but can't get out of his own way in the process.
After Kendall becomes Waystar's rogue whistleblower, Logan declares war on his son and everyone starts to take sides for the battle ahead.
In the season finale, the Watcher tries to stop Ultron by bringing together the Guardians of the Multiverse.
Zombies attack the Avengers and the survivors struggle to find a cure before they become the living dead.
In the season finale, the MCU gets turned on its head as Loki and Sylvie discover they've been pawns in a very long game.
Trapped in the Void with his other variants, Loki discovers the true limits of his powers.
